Tips for making friends when you’ve got cerebral palsy

Published Monday, Mar. 8, 2021, 10:54 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Making friends when you have cerebral palsy can be a challenge, but there are some simple things you can do to make the process easier. It can be hard for anyone to make friends, but the issues those with cerebral palsy issues face can make this process even more difficult. However, maintaining a positive attitude and a proactive approach can help you to make the most out of life and make friends wherever you go without letting cerebral palsy hold you back.

Go online

The easiest place to meet people is online, and there are many different communities you can join to make friends in a relaxed setting. There are plenty of groups for whatever interest or hobby you might have that can facilitate meet-ups. You can also find local meet-ups for others who have cerebral palsy if you’re looking for a peer group for further support.

Join a club

There are many different clubs that you can join which can put you in touch with people who have similar interests and who are active in your community. Some common clubs include the following:

4-H

Lions Club International

Book clubs

Freemason groups

Outdoor groups

Nerd groups

Youth groups

And more

If you’re looking for a chance to get outside and active, joining a club is the perfect way to do it. And if you want to join one but can’t find one for your interests, you can always start your own.

Laugh, smile, and stay positive

It’s easy to lose sight of, but simply by staying positive, you can open yourself up to others who can see someone they also want to be friends with. Anyone you meet could turn into a lifelong friend if you’re open to the possibility.

Take charge

One of the ways to get more friends is to be assertive in your relationships. Is someone asking what a good restaurant in your neighborhood would be? Give them your recommendation and why. Are you planning on going out somewhere and want people to go with you? Ask your acquaintances to see who wants to join.

Speak up about your condition

Unfortunately, some people might not invite you somewhere due to perceptions about your mobility, and might think it would hurt you to invite you. Speak up about what your condition means for what you can and can’t do and steps that you and your friends can take to make it easier for you to go out and enjoy the world.

Obtain the compensation you need to enjoy life

One of the most important things you can do is to obtain compensation for your condition with the help of a cerebral palsy lawyer. Doing this early can help you to defray medical expenses and can give you the financial ability to lead meaningful relationships outside of your home.

Talk to acquaintances

One of the best ways to develop new friendships is to get more involved with the people you already know. Do you have any old acquaintances you can get in touch with? What about people you see often, such as at your favorite coffee shop or store? Inviting acquaintances into your life can help you to turn them into fast friends.

Making friends while you have cerebral palsy can be a little more challenging, but it’s still something you can do with a little bit of extra effort. You’ll find that it’s easier to develop rewarding relationships than you thought. Your new friends could stay with you throughout your whole life, making it important to get started on making new ones today.

Story by Katherine Webre. Webre is a passionate writer with years of experience in legal. She has dedicated her career to represent the most vulnerable among us, children who have suffered severe injustice. Beyond legal action, Katherine also takes up the pen to raise awareness and inform audiences about birth injuries. By sharing her expertise, she hopes to empower people to act against any prejudice and works as a collaborative editor for Birth Injury Lawyer.

Related

Comments