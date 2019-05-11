Tips for Invisalign in Jacksonville, Fla.

Invisalign® braces are a new style of retainer with an innovative patented technology that allows you to have braces that appear invisible while they straighten their smile. When it comes to wearing these clear retainers, there are things to know about them that make them unique, so you need to know that there are special instructions as well. In this guide, we’ll give you some tips for Invisalign® braces and explain how you can maximize your abilities and straightening experience while wearing them.

Are they as painful or less convenient than regular brace?

No, they are not. Invisalign braces are a slower method to teeth straightening, and compared to regular braces, it is important to know that these braces treatments happen over time. You’ll get differently aligned braces over a period of time to make your smile perfect so your teeth gradually straighten.

Can I take them out frequently?

No. This is a common mistake many people make. You have to wear your aligners for 22-24 hours. The only times you don’t want to wear them is during brushing your teeth, or while you’re eating. You also need to keep them in hand frequently. Because they’re clear, many people forget to put them back in, or end up losing them during these times just like you would a contact lens.

You need to clean them regularly

You need to clean your retainer frequently. Invisalign® actually makes a cleaning crystal that you can soak in a soaking tray and you can do this during tooth brushing time before you go to bed, and in the morning. Just remember to put them back in before you go to bed.

How much should I wear them?

When you first get your trays, you need to know that you need to wear it pretty much all the time for the first 48 hours if possible. It may be a little uncomfortable at first, but your mouth needs to adjust to wearing the trays, and because during those two days, that’s when your teeth will shift to the trays the most. Most of the time, your mouth may be a little sore during this first 48 hours, but it’s worth it. You should only remove them while brushing for the first few days.

Can I leave my trays in the open?

As mentioned above, this is not a very good practice. Pets have been known to chew trays up, or you may leave it and lose your trays if you take them out to eat out in public. Not only that, you should never leave your trays in your pockets, on napkins, or even leave them in the car. If you lose and find them, you have to wash them thoroughly because bacteria can grow on them in a very short amount of time, and this can lead to all types of problems, both dental, and to your own immune system.

Don’t use toothpaste

Toothpaste can actually damage your aligners and make them discolored. You’re supposed to soak them, and use crystals for that such as those made by Invisalign, or made with similar ingredients. Sometimes, even soaking them in water, and washing them twice a day with a toothbrush and antibacterial soap with warm water can even help clean them properly before you put them in your mouth.

Conclusion

Many believe that this form of braces can actually help make their teeth straight overnight. But keep in mind, this is a timed process, just like regular braces. The difference is that there is less discomfort than metal braces that you would normally have to get used to. At Farnham Dentistry, you can get a quality consultation if you’re looking for these alternative braces and speak with a dentist in order to get your set to make your smile straighter.

