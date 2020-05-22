Tips for building a patio

Published Friday, May. 22, 2020, 4:55 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

If you own a home, you have more than likely thought about what a great addition a patio would be to your yard. Not only that, but since it is a relatively inexpensive way to create an outdoor living space that will not only be low maintenance, but also easy to build, why wouldn’t you want to do that?

Yes, you can always go out and find yourself a contractor who will be able to design and then build the patio to fit with whatever your current landscaping may be, you may also find that doing the patio yourself is actually much easier than you would have ever expected. With that being said, here are some tips from professional patio builders that you are going to want to know before you get started building yourself the patio of your dreams.

Choose the Right Location

Before you even think about starting on the design of your patio, you must first determine what location you are going to put it in. Some things that you should consider are:

How accessible do you want it to be to your house?

Are you going to want a sunny patio or a shady patio?

Is the location of the patio going to fit in with the rest of your landscaping plans (moving into the future)?

These are going to be a couple of the main questions that you will need to figure out before you even think about getting started on building your new patio. But once you have finally decided on the location of your patio, be sure that you plot out the entire size and shape of it before finalizing your plans. In fact, take some tomato stakes and put them into the ground with some string along the borders. This will help you to visualize what the finished patio is going to look like. Once this is done, take your measurements and get the supplies that you will need to make your dreams a reality.

Be Sure You Choose the Right Materials for the Job

When it comes to building your own patio, you will find that there are going to be many different types of durable products that you can use. These are going to range from stone and brick, all the way to pavers. With that being said, these products are also going to give you a ton of different options when it comes to textures, colors, and even patterns. So, when you are deciding upon which materials you are going to use, try to envision how it will fit in with the current or the planned landscaping that is going to be going in.

On top of that, you will need to keep in mind what your budget for the project is. Some materials are going to be on the more expensive side, while you will have others that are going to be on the more affordable side. Just try to come up with a budget and then stick to that budget as closely as you can to avoid spending more than you had originally planned.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments