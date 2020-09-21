Tip: Track your mail-in ballot using Ballot Scout

If you have already submitted your vote-by mail ballot, you can use Ballot Scout to track its progress.

Ballot Scout tracks mail-in ballots sent throughout the United States. You can see where your mail-in-ballot is in the mail stream and it allows you to make sure that your vote is counted.

Make sure you enter your name exactly as it is on your registration to vote. If your name is misspelled in your voter registration, it will be misspelled in Ballot Scout.

Once a ballot is mailed, it usually takes between 2-5 days to be delivered. If Ballot Scout is telling you that your ballot has been delivered but you still do not have it, make sure that you have received your mail for that day and have checked it.

Also make sure that it did not arrive in a batch of mail from a different day. Sometimes ballot envelopes may be mistaken for junk mail.

