Tip for Virginia-Virginia Tech hoops moved to 2 p.m. Saturday

The start time for No. 23 Virginia’s ACC home opener against in-state rival No. 24 Virginia Tech on Saturday has been moved from 4 p.m. to 2 p.m.

The Virginia-Virginia Tech game will be televised on ACC Network and broadcast on the Virginia Sports Radio Network.

The change was made when the Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that the Notre Dame at Pittsburgh men’s basketball game scheduled for Saturday had been postponed.

Notre Dame will instead travel to Chapel Hill to face North Carolina on the same date. The contest will tip at 4 p.m. on ACC Network.

Below is the revised ACC Men’s Basketball schedule for Saturday:

12 p.m. Louisville @ Boston College (RSN)

2 p.m. Clemson @ Miami (RSN)

2 p.m. Virginia Tech @ Virginia (ACCN)

4 p.m. Notre Dame @ North Carolina (ACCN)

8 p.m. Duke @ Florida State (ESPN2)

