Tina Thompson is out as Virginia women’s basketball coach

Tina Thompson is out as the women’s basketball coach at Virginia, a day after the Cavaliers concluded a 5-22 season with a 61-53 loss to Wake Forest in the ACC Tournament.

“Unfortunately, we have not experienced the kind of success this program has come to expect and deserve,” UVA Athletics Director Carla Williams said. “I am thankful for Coach Thompson’s efforts, and I wish her the very best.”

Thompson had one year remaining on her contract after being named the program’s head coach on April 16, 2018. Williams said a national search will begin immediately to name the program’s next head coach.

During her four-year tenure at Virginia, Thompson’s teams produced a 30-63 record.

Story by Chris Graham