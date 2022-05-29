Tina Mammone named chief nursing officer of VCU Medical Center

Tina Mammone, Ph.D., has been selected as the chief nursing officer for VCU Medical Center, effective Aug. 7.

Mammone joins VCU Medical Center from Providence St. Vincent Medical Center, in Portland, Oregon, where she currently serves as chief nursing officer. In this role, Mammone is credited with improving nursing engagement, recruitment and retention, among many other accomplishments. Under her leadership, Mammone helped decrease first-year RN turnover and decrease RN cumulative turnover rate.

At VCU Medical Center, Mammone’s array of responsibilities will include daily operations, compliance with federal and state regulations, nursing practice and education, while providing leadership and supporting and modeling a culture of safety, quality, team engagement, overall patient experience and budgetary accountability.

“Dr. Mammone is a recognized leader for demonstrating high visibility, consistently interacting with key stakeholders to inform, advise, listen, encourage and collaboratively challenge,” said Michael Roussos, president of VCU Medical Center.

Before Providence St. Vincent Medical Center, Mammone served in nursing leadership roles at other academic medical centers, including holding the position of chief nursing officer at both University of California, San Francisco Medical Center and University of Virginia Health System, in Charlottesville, Virginia. She has a wealth of experience working and leading Magnet-designated organizations and has a deep understanding of acute, complex academic settings. Mammone started her esteemed career at the bedside and earned her way into leadership by focusing on quality and patient experience results.

She holds a Doctor of Philosophy and a Master of Science, both in Nursing, from University of California, San Francisco. Mammone received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Ottawa, in Ottawa, Canada.

