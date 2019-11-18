Time set for Black Friday UVA-Virginia Tech football game

Published Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, 11:44 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The ACC announced today that the Friday, Nov. 29 UVA-Virginia Tech football game will be televised on ABC and will kick at noon.

The Virginia Tech home football game is part of the Commonwealth Clash. The game is sponsored by Virginia529, the official college savings plan of University of Virginia Athletics. It is also a potential point in the Commonwealth Clash, the point rivalry series between University of Virginia and Virginia Tech and presented by Virginia Five Two Nine.

Single-game tickets for the Virginia Tech game are only available to 2019 donors to the Virginia Athletics Foundation who contribute $100 or more ($250 depending on seat location), or a 2018 Virginia Football season ticket holder. Tickets may also be ordered over the phone or in-person Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office in Bryant Hall. The ticket office phone number is (800) 542-8821.

Here is a complete list of game times and networks for ACC games on Nov. 29-30.

Friday, Nov. 29

Virginia Tech at Virginia, noon ET on ABC

Saturday, Nov. 30

Georgia at Georgia Tech, noon ET on ABC

Clemson at South Carolina, noon ET on ESPN

Louisville at Kentucky, noon ET on SEC Network – as previously announced

Wake Forest at Syracuse, 12:30 p.m. ET on ACC RSN

Miami at Duke, 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN2, or ACC Network

network designation after the games of 11/23

network designation after the games of 11/23 Boston College at Pitt, 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN2, or ACC Network

network designation after the games of 11/23

network designation after the games of 11/23 North Carolina at NC State, 7 p.m. ET on ACC Network

Florida State Florida, 7:30 p.m. ET on SEC Network

Related

Comments