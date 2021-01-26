Time Machine Telethon to raise money for affordable housing development

A Feb. 12 Time Machine Telethon has a goal to raise $150,000 for affordable housing development in Albemarle County.

The Thomas Jefferson Community Land Trust is linking arms with The ILoveCVille Network, Azurat, The Jefferson Theater, The Front Porch, and The Hillsdale Conference Center to host the telethon from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Feb. 12.

TJCLT is asking 3,000 Central Virginians to contribute $50 each to help make 20 homes available in the coming year for sale to families earning 60 percent to 80 percent of area median income.

In 2020, before COVID-19, the Community Land Trust sold four zero-energy homes to low-income working families, lowering their utility bill expense to $7/month. In partnership with the homeowners, these homes are entrusted in a protected 90-year ground lease to ensure that if later sold, they remain affordable to the next homeowner by “Passing on the Gift” of affordable homeownership to another low-income, qualifying family.

About the participants

Focusing on the sights and sounds of the greater Charlottesville region in the 70s/80s, the following local artists will fast forward to today, contributing their time, talents, and stories on the hour as the day emphasizes the importance of this unique homeownership opportunity:

Culinary Artists: Matt Rhodie, Eddie Keomahathai

Matt Rhodie, Eddie Keomahathai Performing Artists: John D’earth, Bill Adams, Tanya Manwill & John Owen, The Charlottesville Municipal Band, Forrest Swope & Jeff Romano, Me & Martha, Pinstripe 45S

John D’earth, Bill Adams, Tanya Manwill & John Owen, The Charlottesville Municipal Band, Forrest Swope & Jeff Romano, Me & Martha, Pinstripe 45S Visual Artists: Janice Arone, Susannah Wagner, Mariah Johnson, Keith Ramsey

The @ILoveCVille Network will broadcast the Telethon Live on Facebook from The Front Porch, The Jefferson, The Hillsdale Conference Center, and artist studios using virtual connective technology.

Mark your calendar now to tune in from the comfort of your home or office as we invite the community to watch, comment, and contribute.

About the organizers

The I Love CVille Network hosts nearly 20 hours per week of live and local programming showcasing “The Best of Charlottesville.”

Azurat is a project-driven organization supporting artists, education, community building, and local nonprofit organizations that do the same.

Jefferson Theater, under Red Light Management, is a historic theater featuring an incredible performance venue.

The Front Porch is a music school connecting people through music.

The Hillsdale Conference Center is a conference facility affiliated with the Charlottesville Area Association of Realtors.

Get involved

To support this cause, Venmo @TJCLT-Home, www.tjclt.org/donate.

For more information on the Telethon or to contribute to affordable homeownership in the greater Charlottesville area, visit the website at www.tjclt.com.

