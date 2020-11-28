Time is running out for farmers to apply for Coronavirus Food Assistance Program
Farmers have until Dec. 11 to apply for financial help from the second round of the federal Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.
CFAP 2 payments are intended to help farmers and ranchers whose operations have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and who are facing market disruptions as a result.
Farmers eligible for CFAP 2 payments include livestock producers, row and specialty crop growers, aquaculturalists and horticulturalists.
For details or to find a specific eligible crop, visit farmers.gov/cfap/commodities.