Time is running out for farmers to apply for Coronavirus Food Assistance Program

Published Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, 9:32 am

Farmers have until Dec. 11 to apply for financial help from the second round of the federal Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.

CFAP 2 payments are intended to help farmers and ranchers whose operations have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and who are facing market disruptions as a result.

Farmers eligible for CFAP 2 payments include livestock producers, row and specialty crop growers, aquaculturalists and horticulturalists.

For details or to find a specific eligible crop, visit farmers.gov/cfap/commodities.

