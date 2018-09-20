Tim Kaine TV ad highlights efforts to improve healthcare

The latest Tim Kaine Senate campaign ad highlights Kaine’s work to reduce healthcare costs and protect people with pre-existing conditions.

The ad, entitled “At Risk,” begins airing Friday in the Norfolk, Richmond, Roanoke and Tri-Cities markets as part of a six-figure buy in the following week.

In the ad, Kaine says “(a)ffordable health care is key to building a Virginia that works for all,” before comparing his vision of improving and expanding health care with Corey Stewart’s record of overseeing cuts to public health funding in Prince William County.

Stewart has promised “full repeal” of the Affordable Care Act if he is elected.

Kaine’s plan, “Medicare X,” would allow all Americans to purchase a health insurance plan similar to Medicare.

Kaine stood firmly against the Republicans’ ultimately unsuccessful 2017 attempts to repeal the Affordable Care Act, which would have eliminated many protections for individuals with pre-existing conditions and forced millions off of their insurance.

