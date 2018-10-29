Tim Kaine to make stops across Virginia in final week-long campaign swing

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

In the final week before Election Day, Senator Tim Kaine will barnstorm Virginia with stops across the Commonwealth as he campaigns with 5th, 6th, and 9th District congressional candidates Leslie Cockburn, Jennifer Lewis, and Anthony Flaccavento and share his message of building a Virginia that works for all. At all of these events, Kaine will emphasize the stakes of the election, the importance of turning out to vote, and engaging in the grassroots efforts to mobilize voters ahead of November 6.

On Monday, October 29, Kaine will begin the swing with a Get-out-the-Vote meet-and-greet at Mary Baldwin University in Staunton. Later, he will join Jennifer Lewis for GOTV meet-and-greets in Lexington and on the campus of Hollins University in Hollins. Monday will culminate in a GOTV rally with Lewis at the Soaring Ridge Brewery in Roanoke.

On Tuesday morning, Kaine will highlight the work of grassroots volunteers at a volunteer appreciation coffee in Roanoke before joining community members and supporters at a GOTV lunch in Martinsville. In the afternoon, Kaine and Anthony Flaccavento will engage college students in Radford for a GOTV meet-and-greet and at a Virginia Tech Young Dems text bank and pizza party.

On Wednesday, Kaine and Jennifer Lewis will join Lynchburg University students for breakfast before traveling to Nellysford to host a Nelson County lunchtime meet-and-greet. He will then stop in Front Royal for coffee and a retail walk of local businesses. In the evening, Kaine will join Mark Herring for Leesburg’s annual Halloween parade.

Kaine will begin Thursday in Fairfax Station with a GOTV event, before hosting a Louisa County meet-and-greet and another GOTV event in Crozet. He will end Thursday in Charlottesville at events with Leslie Cockburn – they will host a text bank and pizza party with the University of Virginia Democrats and later fire up supporters together at a GOTV rally. Finally, Kaine will conclude the week with a visit to the Shirley Gate Islamic Center with Congressman Gerry Connolly in Fairfax before enjoying Friday night football in Henrico and Chesterfield counties.

Monday, October 29

Mary Baldwin University GOTV Meet-and-Greet

When: 12:00 p.m.

Where: Spencer Center for Civic Engagement, 110 N Market St, Staunton, VA

Lexington Area Democrats GOTV Meet-and-Greet with Jennifer Lewis

When: 3:00 p.m.

Where: 11 S Jefferson St, Lexington, VA

Hollins University GOTV Meet-and-Greet with Jennifer Lewis

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Moody Center, Hollins University, 8004 Fishburn Dr, Hollins, VA

Roanoke GOTV Rally with Jennifer Lewis

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Soaring Ridge Craft Brewers, 523 Shenandoah Ave NW, Roanoke, VA

Tuesday, October 30

Roanoke Volunteer Appreciation Coffee

When: 9:00 a.m.

Where: 1917 Franklin Rd SW, Roanoke, VA

Martinsville GOTV Lunch

When: 11:30 a.m.

Where: Free Play Cafe, 45 East Church Street Martinsville, VA

Radford GOTV Meet-and-Greet with Anthony Flaccavento

When: 3:30 p.m.

Where: Hurlburt Student Center, 248 Clement St, Radford, VA

Virginia Tech Young Democrats Text Bank and Pizza Party with Anthony Flaccavento

When: 5:45 p.m.

Where: Goodwin Hall, 635 Prices Fork Rd, Blacksburg, VA

Wednesday, October 31

Lynchburg University Breakfast with Jennifer Lewis

When: 9:00 a.m.

Where: Drysdale Student Center, 1501 Lakeside Drive Lynchburg, VA

Nelson County Lunch Meet-and-Greet

When: 11:30 a.m.

Where: Bold Rock Hard Cider, 1020 Rockfish Valley Highway, Nellysford, VA

Front Royal GOTV Coffee Stop and Retail Walk

When: 3:30 p.m.

Where: Pave Mint Taphouse and Grill, 9 South Commerce Ave, Front Royal, VA

Leesburg Halloween Parade with Mark Herring

When: 6:00 p.m.

Where: Ida Lee Park, 60 Ida Lee Dr NW, Leesburg, VA

Thursday, November 1

Fairfax Station GOTV Launch

When: 9:00 a.m.

Where: 5618 Ox Road, Fairfax Station, VA 22039

Louisa County GOTV Meet-and-Greet

When: 12:30 p.m.

Where: Louisa Arts Center, 212 Fredericksburg Ave, Louisa, VA

Crozet GOTV Event

When: 3:00 p.m.

Where: TBA

University of Virginia Young Democrats Text Bank and Pizza Party with Leslie Cockburn

When: 5:45 p.m.

Where: Clark Hall, University of Virginia, 291 McCormick Rd, Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville GOTV Rally with Leslie Cockburn

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Champion Brewing Company, 324 6th St SE, Charlottesville, VA

Friday, November 2

Shirley Gate Islamic Center Visit with Gerry Connolly

When: 1:00 p.m.

Where: 4420 Shirley Gate Rd, Fairfax, VA

Henrico and Chesterfield Football Tour

When: 7:00 p.m.

Where: TBA

Related

Books from AFP

News From Around the Web

Shop Google

Comment