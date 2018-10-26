Tim Kaine to campaign in Hampton Roads, the Valley, Central and Northern Virginia

Sen. Tim Kaine will make 10 campaign stops throughout Hampton Roads, the Valley, Central and Northern Virginia as he continues to rally Virginians in every corner of the Commonwealth and share his message of building a Virginia that works for all.

He will join 2nd, 6th, and 10th District congressional candidates Elaine Luria, Jennifer Lewis, and Jennifer Wexton on the trail, and end the swing with a Get-out-the-Vote rally with Congressman Don Beyer in Alexandria.

On Saturday, Oct. 27, Kaine will begin the swing by sitting down for breakfast with Attorney General Mark Herring, Congressman Bobby Scott, and the NAACP in Portsmouth, before launching a canvass in Norfolk with the Iron Workers Local 79 of the AFL-CIO with Elaine Luria and Governor Ralph Northam. Afterwards, Kaine, Luria, and Northam will kick off a canvass with Mission First, a DPVA program which aims to mobilize veterans and military families for service-oriented candidates. In the afternoon, Kaine will stop by the homecoming tailgate at Old Dominion University to greet community members before launching a canvass with grassroots supporters and volunteers in Suffolk. He will end Sunday with a community gathering at Parkside Barbershop in Glen Allen.

Kaine will begin Sunday morning at Rising Mount Zion Baptist Church in Richmond before traveling to Harrisonburg to launch a canvass event with Jennifer Lewis, James Madison University students, and other supporters. He will then launch canvass in Winchester with Jennifer Wexton and another canvass at a staging location in Vienna before concluding the swing with a GOTV rally in Alexandria with Congressman Don Beyer.

Saturday, October 27

NAACP Legislative Breakfast with Mark Herring and Bobby Scott

When: 8:00 a.m.

Where: Renaissance Portsmouth-Norfolk Waterfront Hotel, 425 Water St, Portsmouth, VA

Norfolk AFL-CIO Canvass Launch with Ralph Northam Elaine Luria

When: 9:30 a.m.

Where: Iron Workers Local 79, 5307 East Virginia Beach Blvd, #102, Norfolk, VA

Mission First Canvass Launch with Ralph Northam and Elaine Luria

When: 11:30 a.m.

Where: 5600 Virginia Beach Blvd, Unit 105, Virginia Beach, VA

Old Dominion University vs. Middle Tennessee University Homecoming Tailgate

When: 1:30 p.m.

Where: Foreman Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium, Koch Hall, 5115 Hampton Blvd, Norfolk, VA

Suffolk Canvass Launch

When: 3:30 p.m.

Where: 318 W. Washington St, Suffolk, VA

Henrico County Barbershop Gathering

When: 6:15 p.m.

Where: Parkside Barbershop and Grooming Lounge, 10833 W Broad St, Glen Allen, VA

Sunday, October 28

Rising Mount Zion Baptist Church Visit

When: 8:00 a.m.

Where: Rising Mount Zion Baptist Church, 2705 Hartman St, Richmond, VA

James Madison University Canvass Launch with Jennifer Lewis

When: 12:00 p.m.

Where: 850 Market St, Harrisonburg, VA

Winchester Canvass Launch with Jennifer Wexton

When: 3:00 p.m.

Where: 100 North Loudoun St, Suite 200, Winchester, VA

Vienna Canvass Launch with the Fairfax Democrats

When: 6:00 p.m.

Where: 2435 Flint Hill Rd, Vienna, VA

Alexandria GOTV Rally with Congressman Don Beyer

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Los Tios Grill 2615 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria, VA

