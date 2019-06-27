Tim Kaine statements on gerrymandering, census decisions from Supreme Court

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine released the following statement today on the Supreme Court’s decisions in Department of Commerce v. New York, Rucho v. Common Cause, and Lamone v. Benisek.

“I’m pleased the citizenship question will remain off the census for now, and I hope it will stay off. Turning the census into an ideological tool to intimidate immigrants is immoral and could result in Virginia being undercounted next year, reducing our fair share of federal dollars.

“I’m disappointed the Supreme Court will allow partisan gerrymandering to continue plaguing our system. Voters should pick their leaders, not the other way around.”

In April, Kaine cosigned an amicus curiae brief urging the Supreme Court to rule against the Trump Administration’s citizenship question.

