Tim Kaine commences College Campus Tour
Sen. Tim Kaine will launch a campaign swing aimed at energizing young voters and boosting youth turnout in advance of the November 6 midterm elections.
Kaine will make at least eight stops at college campuses across the Commonwealth to encourage young people to both vote and engage in on-the-ground Get-out-the-Vote efforts including knocking on doors, phone, and text banking to mobilize voters.
Kaine began the swing on Wednesday by launching a canvassing event on the campus of the University of Virginia. On Friday, he will join a lunchtime text bank in Richmond at Virginia Commonwealth University, before attending the football game between Old Dominion University and Middle Tennessee State University in Norfolk on Saturday afternoon.
On Sunday, Kaine will travel to Harrisonburg to launch a Get-out-the-Vote event with James Madison University students, before kicking off a canvass at Radford University and joining a text bank at Virginia Tech on Tuesday. On Wednesday morning, Kaine will join college Democrats in the Lynchburg area for breakfast before concluding the swing back at the campus of the University of Virginia, where he will join students and supporters at a text bank in the evening.
Friday, October 26
Virginia Commonwealth University Lunch and Text Bank
When: 12:00 p.m.
Where: University Student Commons, 907 Floyd Ave, Richmond, VA
Saturday, October 27
Old Dominion University vs. Middle Tennessee State University Game
When: 1:30 p.m.
Where: Foreman Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium, Koch Hall, 5115 Hampton Blvd, Norfolk, VA
Sunday, October 28
James Madison University GOTV Launch
When: 12:00 p.m.
Where: TBA
Tuesday, October 30
Radford Canvass Launch
When: 3:30 p.m.
Where: TBA
Blacksburg Text Bank
When: 5:45 p.m.
Where: Goodwin Hall, 635 Prices Fork Rd, Blacksburg, VA
Wednesday, October 31
Lynchburg Area College Democrats Breakfast
When: 9:00 a.m.
Where: TBA
Thursday, November 1
University of Virginia Text Bank
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Clark Hall, 291 McCormick Rd, Charlottesville, VA