Tim Kaine commences College Campus Tour

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

Sen. Tim Kaine will launch a campaign swing aimed at energizing young voters and boosting youth turnout in advance of the November 6 midterm elections.

Kaine will make at least eight stops at college campuses across the Commonwealth to encourage young people to both vote and engage in on-the-ground Get-out-the-Vote efforts including knocking on doors, phone, and text banking to mobilize voters.

Kaine began the swing on Wednesday by launching a canvassing event on the campus of the University of Virginia. On Friday, he will join a lunchtime text bank in Richmond at Virginia Commonwealth University, before attending the football game between Old Dominion University and Middle Tennessee State University in Norfolk on Saturday afternoon.

On Sunday, Kaine will travel to Harrisonburg to launch a Get-out-the-Vote event with James Madison University students, before kicking off a canvass at Radford University and joining a text bank at Virginia Tech on Tuesday. On Wednesday morning, Kaine will join college Democrats in the Lynchburg area for breakfast before concluding the swing back at the campus of the University of Virginia, where he will join students and supporters at a text bank in the evening.

Friday, October 26

Virginia Commonwealth University Lunch and Text Bank

When: 12:00 p.m.

Where: University Student Commons, 907 Floyd Ave, Richmond, VA

Saturday, October 27

Old Dominion University vs. Middle Tennessee State University Game

When: 1:30 p.m.

Where: Foreman Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium, Koch Hall, 5115 Hampton Blvd, Norfolk, VA

Sunday, October 28

James Madison University GOTV Launch

When: 12:00 p.m.

Where: TBA

Tuesday, October 30

Radford Canvass Launch

When: 3:30 p.m.

Where: TBA

Blacksburg Text Bank

When: 5:45 p.m.

Where: Goodwin Hall, 635 Prices Fork Rd, Blacksburg, VA

Wednesday, October 31

Lynchburg Area College Democrats Breakfast

When: 9:00 a.m.

Where: TBA

Thursday, November 1

University of Virginia Text Bank

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Clark Hall, 291 McCormick Rd, Charlottesville, VA

Related

Books from AFP

News From Around the Web

Shop Google

Comment