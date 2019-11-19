Tiki Barber wades into the hot taek hot water on his radio show

Poor Tiki Barber. All he wanted to do was offer a hot taek on Colin Kaepernick for his radio show, maybe draw some social media traffic.

It’s not going well, though, and will end even worse, when it does end.

Seems that the Twitterverse decided not to let Tiki get away with the hot taek: “I commend Kaepernick for what he’s done past couple of years, but god, he is unlikable, and that’s frustrating to me because he has so much talent.”

“Unlikable.”

Now, you have a hot taek on whether or not a coach should have gone for it on fourth-and-goal from the 1, that’s one thing.

You call a guy “unlikable,” you’d better expect some people to bring up, oh, I don’t know, for example, how you left your eight-months-pregnant wife for your intern.

Some people, maybe 1,100 of them, give or take, and counting, as of this writing.

To be fair, not all of the 1,100+ comments have had to do with Barber leaving his eight-months-pregnant wife for an intern.

Some had to do with how his Giants teammates made it clear that they didn’t miss him when he retired in 2006, and then went out and won the Super Bowl without him in 2007.

Others pointed out that he had been critical of Michael Strahan during a 2002 holdout, creating a rift that divided the Giants locker room.

It was also mentioned, in regard to Strahan, that it’s perhaps ironic that he ended up with the broadcast career that once seemed predestined for Barber, before the fallout over him leaving his eight-months-pregnant wife.

Oh, and then it was brought up that Barber himself once attempted a return to the NFL, in 2011, after a four-year absence, and got exactly one workout, and the tepid assessment of how that one workout went was: “nice job.”

It was said then that had Barber been more, get this, likable, maybe he would have had a better shot of landing a roster spot.

I’d commend him for rebuilding his career after the flameout following the leaving his eight-months-pregnant wife controversy.

He does, ahem, a “nice job” on his weekday afternoon CBS Sports Radio show.

I tune in most days, and I’d almost completely forgotten about how it was that he’d ended up there, when it had seemed he was destined to do the things that ended up falling in Strahan’s lap.

That’s why I’m feeling sorry for poor Tiki today. He just wanted to offer a hot taek on Colin Kaepernick, man.

No fair.

Column by Chris Graham

