Tiffany, Conrad, LaSalla lead UVA charge on VaSID All-State Team

The national champion UVA men’s lacrosse team swept through the major awards and placed 10 student-athletes (out of 12 spots) on the Virginia Sports Information Director’s (VaSID) All-State team. Ryan Conrad was named VaSID Player of the Year, Petey LaSalla was named ACC Rookie of the Year and Lars Tiffany was named ACC Coach of the Year.

With only four schools in the state that play Division I lacrosse, UVA snatched 10 of the 12 spots on the team after winning the 2019 NCAA and ACC titles.

Conrad (Sr., M, Timonium, Md.) was named MVP of the ACC Tournament and was named to both NCAA and ACC All-Tournament teams. He finished the season with 32 goals, 18 assists and 49 points as well as 95 ground balls. Conrad emerged as the only player in the nation with 13+ points and 70+ ground balls and led the nation’s offensive players in ground balls. His 49 points are tied for No. 3 all-time at UVA for a single season by a midfielder and his 18 assists are tied for No. 4 all-time for a single season by a UVA midfielder. Conrad, a first-team All-American, was also named the Senior CLASS Award winner and the ACC Men’s Lacrosse Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

LaSalla (Fr., M, Miller Place, N.Y.) earned a College Crosse Freshman All-America honors, finishing No.1 in the ACC with 100 ground balls, No. 2 in the ACC and No. 21 in the nation with a 58.7 faceoff winning percentage. His 216 faceoff wins rank No. 2 all-time on UVA’s single-season ledger. He scored two goals off faceoffs in UVA’s NCAA title win over Yale.

Tiffany, also the ACC Coach of the Year, led his Cavaliers to the program’s sixth NCAA title and eighth overall. It was Virginia’s first national championship in men’s lacrosse since 2011. Winning the ACC title as well, UVA captured its first league title since 2010. Tiffany led UVA to 17 wins, tying the program record set in 2006. Virginia was one of two school in the nation to have a top 20 offense and defense, broke single-season records for goals and points, and led the nation for the third year in a row in ground balls.

VaSID All State Player of the Year

Midfielder – Ryan Conrad — University of Virginia

VaSID All State Rookie of the Year

Midfielder – Petey LaSalla – University of Virginia

VaSID All State Coach of the Year

Lars Tiffany — University of Virginia

First Team

Attack – Michael Kraus — University of Virginia

Attack – Ian Laviano — University of Virginia

Attack – Matt Moore -University of Virginia

Midfielder – Dox Aitken – University of Virginia

Midfielder – Ryan Conrad – University of Virginia

Midfielder – Mitch Savoca -University of Richmond

Defense – Logan Greco – University of Virginia

Defense – Cade Saustad – University of Virginia

Defense – Kyle Walsh – Virginia Military Institute

Long Stick – Jared Conners — University of Virginia

Face-Off – Petey LaSalla – University of Virginia

Goalie – Alex Rode – University of Virginia

