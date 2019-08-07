Tides walk all over Indianapolis in 8-1 win

Published Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019

Norfolk TidesThe Tides took advantage of some wildness from the Indianapolis pitching staff and got big nights from Austin Wynns and Christopher Bostick in an 8-1 win over the Indians Tuesday night at Harbor Park.

Wynns reached base safely five times in the contest, registering four singles and a walk while scoring three runs. The four-hit night matched his career-high, the sixth time he’s registered four hits in a game – and the second during the 2019 season.

Bostick, who was an International League Midseason All-Star with Indianapolis in 2017 and 2018, drew three of the 10 walks the Indians issued as Norfolk took the opener of the three-game set. He also broke the game open with a two-run double in the sixth inning that extended Norfolk’s lead to 8-1. Over his last seven contests, the 26-year-old infielder has now batted .478 (11-23).

Seven different Norfolk batters worked a walk in the contest, while the Indians also hit three batters and committed two errors. The 10 walks set a new season-high, surpassing a nine-walk effort on April 26th at Louisville.

Norfolk starter Keegan Akin did not factor in the decision after allowing a run on five hits over four innings of work. The 24-year-old southpaw struck out six and walked a pair, throwing 50 of his 80 pitches for strikes. The six punchouts upped his season total to 104, good for fifth in the International League.

Hunter Harvey (1-1) earned his first Triple-A victory with a scoreless inning of relief. Sean Gilmartin, Josh Lucas and Tanner Scott finished out the effort to help the Tides to their fourth consecutive win. Over that four-game span, they’ve outscored their opponents 22-9 while posting a league-best 2.19 ERA.

The two teams will continue their three-game set on Wednesday night at Harbor Park, with first pitch slated for 7:05. LHP Ty Blach is scheduled to make his organizational debut, while Indians are slated to counter with left-hander Cam Vieaux (4-2, 5.49).



