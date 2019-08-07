Tides walk all over Indianapolis in 8-1 win

The Tides took advantage of some wildness from the Indianapolis pitching staff and got big nights from Austin Wynns and Christopher Bostick in an 8-1 win over the Indians Tuesday night at Harbor Park.

Wynns reached base safely five times in the contest, registering four singles and a walk while scoring three runs. The four-hit night matched his career-high, the sixth time he’s registered four hits in a game – and the second during the 2019 season.

Bostick, who was an International League Midseason All-Star with Indianapolis in 2017 and 2018, drew three of the 10 walks the Indians issued as Norfolk took the opener of the three-game set. He also broke the game open with a two-run double in the sixth inning that extended Norfolk’s lead to 8-1. Over his last seven contests, the 26-year-old infielder has now batted .478 (11-23).

Seven different Norfolk batters worked a walk in the contest, while the Indians also hit three batters and committed two errors. The 10 walks set a new season-high, surpassing a nine-walk effort on April 26th at Louisville.

Norfolk starter Keegan Akin did not factor in the decision after allowing a run on five hits over four innings of work. The 24-year-old southpaw struck out six and walked a pair, throwing 50 of his 80 pitches for strikes. The six punchouts upped his season total to 104, good for fifth in the International League.

Hunter Harvey (1-1) earned his first Triple-A victory with a scoreless inning of relief. Sean Gilmartin, Josh Lucas and Tanner Scott finished out the effort to help the Tides to their fourth consecutive win. Over that four-game span, they’ve outscored their opponents 22-9 while posting a league-best 2.19 ERA.

The two teams will continue their three-game set on Wednesday night at Harbor Park, with first pitch slated for 7:05. LHP Ty Blach is scheduled to make his organizational debut, while Indians are slated to counter with left-hander Cam Vieaux (4-2, 5.49).

