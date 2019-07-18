Tides fall short in 5-4 loss to Rochester

One bad inning sunk the Norfolk Tides Wednesday night at Harbor Park, as a late rally fell short in a 5-4 setback to Rochester.

Norfolk starter Chandler Shepherd (0-8) suffered the loss after allowing five runs on nine hits over 4.2 innings of work. Shepherd kept the Wings off the board for the first three frames, but Jaylin Davis opened up the scoring with a one-out solo homer in the fourth inning. One inning later the Wings plated four runs on five hits, including run-scoring singles from Alejandro De Aza, Davis and Wynston Sawyer that gave Rochester a 5-0 advantage.

The Tides plated single runs in the fifth and sixth innings to pull within 5-2, courtesy of an RBI groundout from Austin Hays and a run-scoring single by Zach Vincej.

Norfolk brought the tying run to the plate in in the ninth, as Hays hit a one-out single and scored on a double from Ryan Mountcastle. One out later, Jesus Sucre lined an RBI double to bring the Tides within a run, but Ian Krol struck out Ademar Rifaela to end the threat and give the Wings the win.

Lewis Thorpe (5-4) earned the victory, as he scattered a run on four hits over five innings. Thorpe walked four and struck out three while throwing 54 of his 85 pitches for strikes.

Jack Reinheimer doubled, walked twice and scored a run in the setback, extending his hitting streak to a season-high 10 games. Reinheimer has batted .333 with two home runs, three doubles and six RBI over that span.

Norfolk batters drew eight walks in the contest but left 11 men on base, as the Tides went 3-for-17 with runners in scoring position.

The Tides will look to salvage a split of the four-game set on Thursday afternoon at Harbor Park, with first pitch set for 12:05. Tyler Herb (4-6, 6.46) gets the start for Norfolk and is scheduled to be opposed by right-hander Kohl Stewart (5-5, 6.28).

Like this: Like Loading...





Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable run Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.



The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.







Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google