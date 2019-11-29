Tickets on sale for ACC Championship Game: UVA to face Clemson

As a result of Virginia’s win over Virginia Tech, the Cavaliers have advanced to the 2019 ACC Championship Game. Virginia, the ACC Coastal Division champion, will meet Clemson, the ACC Atlantic Division champion on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m. at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

ACC championship game tickets in Virginia’s designated seating sections are on sale now at UVATix.com and open to all Cavalier fans, including Virginia Athletics Foundation donors, football season ticket holders, UVA students and the public. All fans are encouraged to purchase tickets now as seat locations are assigned at the time of purchase.

All tickets in UVA’s seat block are in the club level or lower level and VAF donors and football season ticket holders receive access to premium seat locations based on VAF Priority Points. https://wahoowa.net/19_ACC_FB_Seating

Tickets range in price from $75-$250 and there is an additional $8 per ticket processing fee.

All Cavalier fans are asked to purchase ACC football championship game tickets from Virginia Athletics at UVATix.com.

