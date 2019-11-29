 

Tickets on sale for ACC Championship Game: UVA to face Clemson

Published Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, 5:18 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

ACC Championship GameAs a result of Virginia’s win over Virginia Tech, the Cavaliers have advanced to the 2019 ACC Championship Game. Virginia, the ACC Coastal Division champion, will meet Clemson, the ACC Atlantic Division champion on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m. at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

ACC championship game tickets in Virginia’s designated seating sections are on sale now at UVATix.com and open to all Cavalier fans, including Virginia Athletics Foundation donors, football season ticket holders, UVA students and the public. All fans are encouraged to purchase tickets now as seat locations are assigned at the time of purchase.

All tickets in UVA’s seat block are in the club level or lower level and VAF donors and football season ticket holders receive access to premium seat locations based on VAF Priority Points. https://wahoowa.net/19_ACC_FB_Seating

Tickets range in price from $75-$250 and there is an additional $8 per ticket processing fee.

All Cavalier fans are asked to purchase ACC football championship game tickets from Virginia Athletics at UVATix.com.

 

UVA Basketball Fans!

uva basketball team of destiny
Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

augusta free press
augusta free press
augusta free press news