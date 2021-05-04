Tickets on sale for 2021 SummerStage @ The Blackburn

Published Tuesday, May. 4, 2021, 12:00 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

SummerStage @ the Blackburn announced highlights of its 2021 concert series when tickets went on sale Monday via the website SummerStageVA.com.

The concerts will be performed on the terraced lawns of the Blackburn Inn and Conference Center on Friday nights between Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends.

“It is really summer, the way it was meant to be – with music, food, and friends all under the canopy of the Shenandoah Valley stars,” said Creative Director Nancy Anderson, “while we finish booking the remaining dates, we couldn’t wait to share these artists with audiences so we are releasing tickets to all our concerts now!”

Kicking off the series will be a “Heifetz Memorial Day Weekend Hootenanny” on Friday, May 28 in partnership with the world-famous Heifetz Institute and featuring their talented alumni performing alongside special friends to inaugurate a great new Staunton home for summer music.

The following weekend, on June 4, Chatham County Line, whose 2020 album, “Strange Fascination,” was its third in a row to reach number one on Billboard’s Bluegrass charts, will travel from their North Carolina home base with their all acoustic instrumentation and modern songwriting talents.

On June 11, local favorites The Judy Chops will make one of their first in-person appearances since the pandemic shutdown over a year ago, and on June 18, SummerStage will host the legendary old-time bluegrass talents of Danny Paisley and the Southern Grass.

On June 25, genre-bending quintet Fireside Collective blows in with a fresh energetic approach to new and old sounds that has been electrifying audiences across the country. And on July 9, triple fiddling pioneers of progressive western swing, The Quebe Sisters, will share the sibling harmonies they’ve honed over fifteen years of touring the world.

Later in the season, the Heifetz Institute will celebrate its Season Grand Finale at SummerStage on Aug. 6 (tickets for this event will go on sale in mid May). And on Aug. 13, Virginia-based singer-songwriter Bryan Elijah Smith – whose hit single “In Through the Dark” was recently heard on the Netflix series “Virgin River,” where it received an Independent Music Award ® nomination for best song used in film/tv – will reunite with former bandmate Jay Austin for a special show at The Blackburn.

Wrapping up the series on Sept. 3, Kentucky cello phenom Ben Sollee will share his one-of-a kind music and artistry in a concert sure to be among the highlights of the summer.

“There’s way more great music where this comes from,” says Robin Miller, owner of The Villages property and The Blackburn, “and with a capacity of only 250 sitting in 95 total pods, we’re encouraging audiences not to delay in purchasing tickets.”

Audiences will purchase individual tickets for socially distanced pods that seat between two and four people. Ticket prices range from $25 per person for a blanket pod (seating up to four), $30 per person for a chair pod (seating up to two), and $35 for a “premium” chair pod (seating two). A limited number of Season Pass tickets are also available.

The Blackburn’s 2nd Draft Bistro is also offering a gourmet picnic dinner for two, a bar featuring local wines, ciders, and beers, along with a fresh menu off the grill.

Special weekend room packages are also available at the Blackburn Inn and Conference Center, making it the perfect weekend getaway to celebrate all that summer has to offer in the Shenandoah Valley.

Detailed information and links to purchase tickets can be found online at SummerStageVA.com.

Related

Comments