Tickets for Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle sold out

If you have waited to buy a ticket for Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, you are now out of luck. The final available ticket was bought at 5:05 p.m. today.

The 500,000 tickets went on sale beginning Nov. 2.

The winning ticket numbers will be announced at 1:00 on Saturday, Jan. 1, for these prizes:

Four $1 million winning tickets,

Six $100,000 winning tickets,

500 winners of $500 apiece.

Even though there are no more Raffle tickets available, the Virginia Lottery still has dozens of games, including Scratchers, that make great last-minute gifts. Check them out at www.valottery.com. Remember that you must be at least 18 years old to play. It is illegal in Virginia to give lottery tickets to anyone younger than 18.

