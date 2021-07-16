Three ways assisted living communities are improving seniors’ lives

Published Friday, Jul. 16, 2021, 11:53 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

When considering your living options for your senior years, there is so much to keep in mind. This is a very personal decision that you should be able to make for yourself, and it is important that you truly have all of the relevant information.

If you are currently looking into your retirement options and deciding where you would like to spend these years, then the concept of joining an assisted living community may appeal to you.

What is assisted living?

An assisted living community is a residential system of living for people who have additional needs.

The specific services offered by each facility will vary, but it is normal to expect help with:

Meals

Medication

Shopping

Personal care

Emergency care

Housekeeping

If you have a disability or your independence is impacted for any number of other reasons, then an assisted living facility could be a good option or you.

Read on to discover three fantastic ways that assisted living communities are improving the lives of countless senior people.

Tackling isolation

Often when senior people live alone in their own homes, they can become quite isolated, and this can lead to feelings of loneliness.

By choosing to live within a residential community that provides extra help, senior people can fight feelings of loneliness and lead happier lives. Abbey Manor assisted living is a highly desirable option offering residents the chance to enhance their social lives while still living independently.

Improving health outcomes

Trying to manage your health conditions by yourself at home can become a huge challenge as you get older. This is even harder to manage if you find that your memory is not always as good as it once was.

When you enter an assisted living community you immediately have the peace of mind that your medical needs will be taken care of. Then, this is no longer a burden you have to manage alone, and you can expect that your health might become more consistent.

Better financial management

Keeping up with paying your bills and managing your own finances can become quite difficult when you get older. This can be related to forgetfulness or a lack of organizational capacity.

It is also unfortunately the case that financial scammers will prey on people in their senior years who are living alone at home. This cannot only be quite stressful, but can actually put your retirement savings at risk if the scammers are successful.

Choosing a community

The benefits of assisted living are fantastic for those who need them. Having this additional support can make so much difference to your life.

If you now want to explore this option further for yourself, then you can start to browse the facilities in your local area. You also have the option to move further away to a whole new place if this is something you would like to do.

It can be helpful if you make a list of your personal requirements before you start making your enquiries. This can ensure you only reach out to the most suitable facilities and that you efficiently find the best option.