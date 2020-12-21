Three Virginia Tech players earn spots on PFF College All-America Team

Three Virginia Tech players were named to the Pro Football Focus College All-America Team that was released on Monday.

Offensive lineman Christian Darrisaw earned second-team honors. Tailback Khalil Herbert was a third-team selection. Placekicker Brian Johnson was named to the honorable mention squad.

Full PFF College All-America Team: bit.ly/PFF-AA2020

anchored the left side of Tech’s offensive line and was part of a blocking unit that helped propel the squad to six 250-yard rushing games. The Hokies registered 27 rushing TDs, the squad’s best total in a decade, and also paved the way for RB Khalil Herbert, who posted six 100-yard rushing games in 2020. Darrisaw was named the ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week following Tech’s 38-31 victory at Duke (10/5). Herbert led the nation with 1,791 all-purpose yards and ranks first among FBS players who saw duty in eight or more games, averaging 162.8 all-purpose ypg. That 162.8 all-purpose ypg mark represented the best season by any Tech player (min. three games) dating back to 1985. The Ft. Lauderdale native became the 14th player in Tech history to register a 1,000-yard rushing season with 1,182 rushing yards and finished second in the ACC averaging 107.5 rushing ypg. Herbert was named to the 2021 East-West Shrine Bowl All-Star list.

