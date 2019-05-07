Three Trenton homers sink Squirrels
The Richmond Flying Squirrels surrendered three home runs to the Trenton Thunder and lost, 3-2, on Monday at The Diamond.
Richmond (11-17) cracked the scoreboard in the second inning. Heath Quinn led off with a single and eventually scored on an RBI single from Johneshwy Fargas.
Quinn’s single extended his on-base streak to 13 games, tying a season-high for a Flying Squirrels player.
The Flying Squirrels added another run an inning later against Trenton (17-10) right-hander Brody Koerner, when Quinn reached on an infield single with the bases loaded to bring home Jalen Miller.
Left-hander Garrett Williams started the game for Richmond, but had to exit due to an apparent injury before the start of the second inning. Right-hander Connor Overton entered in relief and fired two scoreless innings before running into trouble in the fourth.
With one out in the bottom of the fourth, Angel Aguilar hit a solo home run to left to cut Richmond’s lead in half. Four pitches later, Jorge Saez hit a homer to left to tie the game at two.
The game remained tied at two until the ninth inning, when catcher Matt Winn (Loss, 0-1) came in to pitch for the Flying Squirrels. With the bases empty and two outs, Winn allowed a first-pitch long ball to Rashad Crawford to put the Thunder in front.
Daniel Alvarez (Win, 5-0) pitched two scoreless innings of relief for Trenton.
The Flying Squirrels continue their three-game series against the Trenton Thunder on Tuesday, when right-hander Brandon Lawson (0-0, 4.05 ERA) faces Thunder right-hander Albert Abreu (1-2, 5.32 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. and coverage begins with the Flying Squirrels Pregame Warmup at 6:05.
