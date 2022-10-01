Three TDs from Latrele Palmer key JMU in 40-13 win over Texas State in Sun Belt home opener
Todd Centeio passed for 257 yards, Latrele Palmer ran for 106 yards and three TDs, and JMU rolled to a 40-13 win over Texas State on Saturday in the Dukes’ Sun Belt home opener.
James Madison (4-0, 2-0 Sun Belt) never trailed, getting on the board first on a 2-yard TD run by Centeio, who had 52 yards on the ground, at the 5:42 mark in the first quarter.
JMU led 19-0 at the half, aided by a bad snap on a punt that led to a safety, and a 22-yard picksix by linebacker Jailin Walker.
The third of Palmer’s three TD runs made it 40-7 midway through the fourth quarter.
JMU outgained Texas State (2-3, 0-1 Sun Belt) 461-246 on the day.
Wideout Kris Thornton had four catches on five targets for 97 yards for the Dukes, who travel to Arkansas State next Saturday night.