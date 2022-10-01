three tds from latrele palmer key jmu in 40 13 win over texas state in sun belt home opener

Todd Centeio passed for 257 yards, Latrele Palmer ran for 106 yards and three TDs, and JMU rolled to a 40-13 win over Texas State on Saturday in the Dukes’ Sun Belt home opener.

James Madison (4-0, 2-0 Sun Belt) never trailed, getting on the board first on a 2-yard TD run by Centeio, who had 52 yards on the ground, at the 5:42 mark in the first quarter.

JMU led 19-0 at the half, aided by a bad snap on a punt that led to a safety, and a 22-yard picksix by linebacker Jailin Walker.

The third of Palmer’s three TD runs made it 40-7 midway through the fourth quarter.

JMU outgained Texas State (2-3, 0-1 Sun Belt) 461-246 on the day.

Wideout Kris Thornton had four catches on five targets for 97 yards for the Dukes, who travel to Arkansas State next Saturday night.