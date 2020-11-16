Three Staunton teens arrested, charged in Gypsy Hill Park armed robbery

Three teens are in custody on charges related to an armed robbery reported early Saturday morning in Gypsy Hill Park in Staunton.

A 21-year-old city resident reported the incident at 1:30 a.m., telling police that he had just been robbed at gunpoint by three juveniles.

The teens – 14, 16 and 17 years old – were taken into custody on Saturday and Sunday without incident, according to Staunton Police.

The investigation into the robbery remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call either the Staunton Police Department at 540.332.3842 or Crimestoppers at 1.800.322.2017.

