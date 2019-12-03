Three sign with VMI Basketball during signing period

Published Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, 8:20 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

VMI basketball added three recruits to the 2020-2021 roster during the recent signing period. Signing national letters-of-intent were 6-0 point guard Trey Bonham, 6-8 forward DJ Nussbaum, and 6-3 guard Devin Butler.

Bonham attends UMS-Wright in Mobile, Alabama and earned 2018-19 first team All-State, All-Region and All-County honors while being selected to the AHSAA North-South All-Star game. Over a three-year high school career, Bonham has averaged 17 points and 6 rebounds a game while dishing out 5.9 assists per game and averaging 3.1 steals per contest. He currently is the school’s second all-time leading scorer and is on track to surpass that mark this season. His high school squad posted a 61-24 mark over the last three seasons.

“We are very excited to announce the signing of Trey,” said VMI head coach Dan Earl. He has had a terrific high school career and is on pace to become the all time leading scorer at UMS-Wright. He will provide high-level scoring and play making ability at the guard position. Beyond the basketball court he is a high character young man that will be a great fit at VMI. The VMI community will enjoy watching him compete for the next 4 years.”

Nussbaum was tabbed All-State (SPC) his junior year at Episcopal High School in Bellaire, Texas and led the team in scoring 12 points while grabbing five rebounds a game during the 2018-19 season. Nussbaum previously attended John Cooper School his freshmen and sophomore seasons and was twice named team defensive player of the year. He has been a honor roll student in each year of high school.

Nussbaum played for Cooz Elite AAU team which where runners up in the National UA Rise Finals in the summer of 2019.

“We are thrilled to sign DJ,” said Earl. “He has a unique blend of both size and skill for his position. He also has a very good understanding of the game. DJ comes from a great family and is the ideal fit for VMI both academically and athletically. He has really improved over the last year and we are looking forward to him adding value to our VMI basketball program.”

Butler attends Phelps School (Malvern, Pa.) after averaging double figures all four years at Ridgeland-Hardeeville High School (Ridgeland, South Carolina) including 15 points a game his senior year. Butler was twice named All-State.

“We are very excited about adding Devin to our program,” said Earl. “He is a high energy player who impacts the game in variety of ways. Offensively, he makes shots and can create for others. He also has good size and strength at the guard position, which allows him to guard a variety of positions on the defensive end. Devin is a great young man with an outstanding work ethic and toughness that makes him a great fit at VMI. The Keydet faithful are going to enjoy watching his passion and intensity for the game.”

Source: VMI Athletics

Related