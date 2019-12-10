Three seriously injured in three-vehicle crash in Warren County

Three people were seriously injured in a three-vehicle accident reported late Saturday in Warren County on Route 55 just west of Route 651 (Gore Road).

A 2014 Chevy Cruze was traveling west on Route 55 when it crossed a double solid yellow line and attempted to pass a westbound 2006 Nissan Murano. The Chevy attempted to avoid an approaching eastbound 2006 Hyundai Sonata and collided with the Nissan. The impact caused the Chevy and Hyundai to collide head-on.

The driver of the Chevy, Brittney N. White, 20, of Front Royal, suffered serious injuries and was transported to Winchester Medical Center. White was wearing a seat-belt.

A passenger in the Chevy, a 19-year-old female, suffered serious injuries in the crash and was transported to Winchester Medical Center. The female was wearing a seat-belt.

The driver of the Hyundai, a 17-year-old female, of Front Royal, was seriously injured in the crash and was transported to Winchester Medical Center. The female was wearing a seat-belt.

The driver of the Nissan, a 58-year-old male, of Stanley, was uninjured in the crash. The male was wearing a seat-belt.

White was charged with 46.2-854 reckless driving passing at a hillcrest.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Virginia State Police were assisted by the Warren Sheriff’s Office, and Warren County Fire and Rescue.

