Three runs in first lift Dash to series-clinching win over Hillcats

The Lynchburg Hillcats allowed three early runs to the Winston-Salem Dash on Thursday night, and it proved to be too much to overcome in a 4-1 loss.

Lynchburg (16-17) dips below the .500 mark for the first time this season after dropping two straight to Winston-Salem (18-14), after winning the series opener on Tuesday.

The Dash grabbed an early 3-0 lead in the first inning and never looked back. Tyler Frost reached base to lead off the inning on an error. With one out, Steele Walker worked a walk to put two aboard. Later in the inning with two away, Zach Remillard roped an RBI single to center field, scoring Frost for a 1-0 Winston-Salem lead. After Craig Dedalow was hit by a pitch, Carlos Perez lined a two-run single, plating both Walker and Remillard to give the White Sox affiliate a 3-0 lead.

Lynchburg got a run back in the top of the fourth to trim the deficit to 3-1. Jonathan Laureano doubled with two out, and scored on a dropped pop up hit by Luke Wakamatsu. Nick Madrigal was charged with the error trying to make the catch on the infield.

Winston-Salem added another run in the sixth. Perez singled with two out and moved to second base after Jordan George walked. Yeyson Yrizarri then grooved an RBI single to right field, scoring Perez to extend the Dash’s lead to 4-1.

In the top of the ninth, Lynchburg made a comeback attempt. With one out, Wakamatsu singled and both Steven Kwan and pinch-hitter Nolan Jones worked walks to load the bases. Oscar Gonzalez lined out to second base, and Trenton Brooks flew out to center field to end the game.

Adam Scott (Loss, 2-4) allowed four runs (one earned) on five hits over 5.2 innings. He walked two and struck out four. Dakody Clemmer made his Hillcats debut and worked 2.1 scoreless frames with two strikeouts.

Cristian Castillo (Win, 1-4) fired his best start of the season for Winston-Salem. The left-hander went six innings and allowed just one unearned run on seven hits. Will Kincanon pitched a scoreless seventh and eighth innings, while Luis Ledo (Save, 6) worked out of a bases loaded jam to preserve the win in the ninth.

Lynchburg will now return home for a season-long ten-game home stand starting on Friday night against the Salem Red Sox. Left-hander Juan Hillman (1-4, 4.35) will start for the Hillcats, while the Red Sox have not yet announced a starter. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. at City Stadium.

Max Gun and Anders Jorstad will be on the air at 5:50 p.m. with the Hillcats pre-game show on TuneIn Radio and the Radio434 App.

Homestand highlights include Aloha Weekend with post-game fireworks shows on Friday and Saturday, Kids Eat Free Tuesday, Winning Wednesday, and Thirsty Thursday. Additionally, Hillcats vs. Cancer is on May 17, Pirates vs. Royalty Night is on May 18 and Cats Cares Night is on May 25, where all fans can enter the game for free but are asked to give a donation at the box office of their choice to a pre-selected charity.

For tickets or more information, visit lynchburg-hillcats.com, call 434-528-1144, or visit the City Stadium box office.

