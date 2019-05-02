Three-run fifth lifts Lynchburg to second straight win

The Lynchburg Hillcats used a three-run fifth inning to beat the Fayetteville Woodpeckers, 4-3, on Wednesday night at Segra Stadium.

Down 1-0 entering the fourth inning, Lynchburg (15-12) tied the game against Fayetteville (14-13) on an Austen Wade solo home run, his first of the season.

Tied at 1-1 in the fifth, the Hillcats took control of the ballgame. With one out, Wilbis Santiago singled and Luke Wakamatsu walked to put two aboard. With two away, Wade walked to load the bases, and Woodpeckers starter Enoli Paredes (Loss, 1-1) was chased from the game.

Tommy DeJuneas came on in relief, and issued a four-pitch walk to Nolan Jones, bringing home Santiago to give Lynchburg a 2-1 lead. A batter later, Oscar Gonzalez lined a two-run single into center field, plating Wakamatsu and Wade for a 4-1 advantage.

Fayetteville got a run back in the fifth to trim the deficit to 4-2. Jacob Meyers singled to lead off the inning, and scored on an RBI double by Jonathan Arauz.

The game stayed that way until the ninth, when Colton Shaver singled off of Jared Robinson (Save, 4) to start the inning. With two out, Arauz hit a routine ground ball that went through the legs of Wakamatsu for an error, and opened the door for Scott Manea to hit an RBI single to make it a one-run game at 4-3. With the tying run in scoring position, Robinson struck out Alfredo Angarita looking to end the game and preserve the win.

Fayetteville plated the games first run in the first inning. With the bases loaded and one out, Meyers hit a ground ball back to Gallagher, who threw home for the force out, but Mike Rivera’s throw to first to try and complete the double play sailed down the right field line for an error, allowing a run to score.

Nick Gallagher started for Lynchburg, and lasted just three innings after issuing six walks and hitting a batter. Despite battling his command, he allowed just one run and struck out three. Felix Tati came on in relief in the fourth, but left with an undisclosed injury after retiring one batter. Jonathan Teaney worked 1.2 frames and allowed a run, while Robert Broom (Win, 1-0) worked a scoreless sixth and seventh innings. Robinson went the final two innings to close it out and surrendered an unearned run.

Paredes gave up all four runs on three hits in 4.2 innings. He walked three and struck out four. DeJuneas fired 2.1 innings in relief and Willy Collado retired all six hitters he faced over two innings, striking out three.

The Hillcats will go for the series win against the Woodpeckers on Thursday night in the finale of the four-game set. Left-hander Adam Scott (2-2, 2.45) will start for Lynchburg against Fayetteville righty Cristian Javier (2-0, 0.90). First pitch is set for 7 p.m. at Segra Stadium.

Max Gun will be on the air beginning at 6:50 p.m. on TuneIn Radio and Radio434.

The Hillcats will return home this weekend for a three-game series beginning against the Frederick Keys on Friday, May 3. Friday’s game will also be Mascot Madness Night while Saturday’s contest will be Star Wars Night at City Stadium. Each night will include special post-game fireworks shows for all fans in attendance as part of Aloha Weekend.

For tickets and more information, visit lynchburg-hillcats.com, the City Stadium box office, or call 434-528-1144.

