Three rare sports betting bonuses you can find

Sports betting operators are known for giving their clients a platform where they can punt on every popular sport, use different features, and enjoy various promotions. Punters often overlook the latter, but it plays a crucial role in some operators’ popularity.

While it is true that some of the online betting bonuses look the same, you may find iGaming platforms that have entirely different proposals. In most cases, these brands are created by people who bet themselves. This explains why they have user-friendly conditions and offer intriguing advantages.

Speaking of the devil, here is a brief preview of some of the rarest sports betting promotions that you can put to the test. Most of the proposals you will see can only be found if you check some of the best online bookmakers.

1. Acca Insurance

The word “insurance” usually doesn’t go hand to hand with betting because people take huge risks when wagering. Some online betting websites know that some gamblers are afraid of losing, which is why they’ve decided to create a promotion called Acca Insurance. Even though this proposal is rare, this link (*thanks to nostrabet) will help you check the newest promotions of Bwin’s sportsbook, which means it will provide you with more information about this promotion.

Acca Insurance has a couple of versions, but the most popular one will let require you to punt on at least five events. Furthermore, you will probably have to pay a small fee for the insurance. Once you are ready and place the bet, the bookmaker will return your stake if you fail to predict it.

There are iGaming operators where you could use this bonus without paying extra money. However, this means there are other conditions you must adhere to, such as wagering on evets with specific odds.

2. Mobile bonus

The mobile bonus is the second sports betting proposal that is almost impossible to find. People use smartphones and tablets on a daily basis, which is why most bookmakers decided it is high time to optimize the things they offer. This explains why Android and iOS customers can test most of the desktop features and promotions.

Thanks to the Bwin bonus code review by Nostrabet, people can see that some mobile punters can avail themselves of everything that the given brand has to offer even while betting on the go. However, they rarely have the opportunity to try something unique. That’s why the second rarest offer we’d like to point out is the mobile-exclusive promotion. As its name suggests, this is a reward that can be used only by mobile punters. Needless to say, most iGaming companies that offer this proposal also have dedicated mobile applications.

3. Horse racing proposal

The last bonus that we’d like to talk about is actually a combination of several promotions. Although not every online bookmaker offers it, the brands with more experience in online sports betting give their users the chance to try several horse racing rewards. They come in different forms, but deposit bonuses are usually more popular.

Story by Logan Brown

