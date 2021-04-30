Three projects recommended for Land and Water Conservation Fund matching grants

The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation is recommending three projects for matching grants through the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund State and Local Assistance Program.

If approved by the National Park Service, the grants will help to acquire lands for public outdoor recreation in Fairfax and Henry counties, and the city of Richmond.

DCR manages the Land and Water Conservation Fund in Virginia on behalf of the National Park Service. The fund is a 50-50 matching reimbursement program.

DCR received the requests for funding during an open application process that ended in December. Each project is for the acquisition of land.

LWCF funds requested for the projects total $4,595,000.

Applicants must complete a series of requirements to remain eligible for the Land and Water Conservation Fund program. DCR staff will work with the applicants over the next several months to prepare their projects for submission to the National Park Service for further consideration.

Applicants who receive the matching grants must open the lands to the public within three years.

The Land and Water Conservation Fund Act of 1965 established a federal reimbursement program for the acquisition and development of public outdoor recreation areas. The program is a federal, state and local partnership. Counties, cities and towns, park and recreation authorities, tribal governments and state agencies are eligible to compete for funding.

A key feature of the program is that all LWCF-assisted areas must be opened and maintained, in perpetuity, as public outdoor recreation areas. This requirement ensures their use for future generations.

Recommended projects

Project Applicant Location Requested LWCF Funding ConserveVirginia Categories River Farm NOVA Parks Fairfax County $2,000,000 Scenic Preservation Riverview Park Henry County Henry County $495,000 n/a Dock Street City of Richmond City of Richmond $2,100,000 Scenic Preservation; Cultural & Historic Preservation

Information on future Land and Water Conservation grant rounds will be available at https://www.dcr.virginia.gov/recreational-planning/grants.

