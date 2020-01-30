Three members of UVA cross country team earn Academic All-ACC honors

Virginia seniors AJ Ernst (Marblehead, Mass.) and Randy Neish (Glastonbury, Conn.) and sophomore Peter Morris (Hamilton, Va.) were selected for the All-ACC Academic Cross Country Team.

Ernst was selected for his second All-ACC Academic honor, according to a release from the school. The senior earned All-ACC and All-Southeast Region honors during the 2019 cross country season, placing 20th at the conference championships and 11th at the regional championships.

Morris and Neish were selected to the All-ACC Academic Team for the first time.

Morris earned All-ACC and All-Southeast Region honors during the year, placing 12th and 17th at the ACC and Southeast Regional Championships, respectively.

Both runners helped the Cavaliers to a 20th-place finish at the NCAA Championships as Morris was the second UVA runner to cross the finish line and Neish was the third.

