Three important components of addiction treatment to help those who have relapsed multiple times

For those who have relapsed in the past, you may feel like there is no way out. However, if you are addicted to substances, like drugs or alcohol, you can lead a healthier and happier life by getting the help you need and deserve.

If you or a loved one needs addiction treatment and you have relapsed before after getting help at an inpatient or outpatient facility, you need to make sure your new treatment facility has certain aspects to help refrain from relapsing once more. Although you may feel like relapsing is a shameful and guilt-ridden part of your recovery, many people relapse after trying to get clean and sober. Reach out to Addiction Treatment Magazine to learn more about addiction treatment.

In fact, almost 60 percent of people who have sought an addiction treatment end up relapsing within the same year. People can relapse at any time and for any reason, with some people relapsing during times of high stress, whereas others relapse during times of excitement and celebration.

Just because you have relapsed, this doesn’t mean that you can’t seek addiction treatment again. Trying to get clean and sober are helpful skills that can help you lead a healthier and happier life.

Group therapy

Group therapy sessions are a key part of preventing relapsation rates when you are seeking addiction treatment. When you go to treatment at an inpatient or outpatient facility, you can talk to others who have similar issues to yours. Just because you are all addicts or have relapsed, it doesn’t mean you can’t encourage each other to get clean in the future.

Seeing that other people have similar problems can show that you are not alone and persuade you to lead a healthier lifestyle. Attending group therapy sessions can help you form bonds with other people in your treatment center and encourage each other to stick with the tough times of addiction treatment.

Individual counseling

The second aspect of addiction treatment that is required to have a successful stint in preventing relapse at the end of treatment is individual counseling. A key part of your recovery is speaking with a counselor about your psychological and emotional trauma in a private setting. This way, you can help figure out your triggers as to why you are addicted to substances and the coping skills that can help you prevent relapse in the future. A professional psychologist or therapist has the skills to identify triggers and make sure you can deal with stressful situations out in the real world.

Detoxification program

The third aspect of addiction treatment that can help you get clean, and stay clean, is medical detoxification help. Since detoxifying can be very unpleasant and dangerous for some people, having professionals keep an eye on you and provide medication can help you successfully rehab.

Conclusion

When looking for the best recovery center and addiction treatment program to help you successfully get clean and sober, you need to make sure the facility has a few characteristics to prevent relapse in the future. Make sure the facility has a detoxification program to safely wean yourself off of the substance, individual counseling to identify triggers, and group therapy to help you bond with others.

Story by Brad Bernanke