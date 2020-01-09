Three ‘Hoos selected on Day 1 of MLS SuperDraft

Three Virginia Soccer alums were selected in the first two rounds of the MLS SuperDraft on Thursday – a program first.

Striker Daryl Dike, defender Henry Kessler and senior Robin Afamefuna were among the 52 collegiate players selected on day one.

Dike and Kessler were selected back-to-back, as the fifth and sixth overall picks, respectively. Dike will join Orlando SC. Kessler will join the New England Revolution, headed by former Virginia coach Bruce Arena.

Afamefuna was taken with the 37th overall pick by the Colorado Rapids.

The Cavalier program has now had 25 players selected, including nine first-rounders, since the inception of the draft, and all have come under head coach George Gelnovatch.

A total of seven Virginia men’s soccer players have been taken in the last three drafts.

