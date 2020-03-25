Three from UVA Squash named All-Americans
UVA’s squash teams landed three on the College Squash Association All-America teams.
Freshmen Aly Hussein was named to the first team, and Omar El Torkey and sophomore Emma Jinks were selected for second-team honors.
This marks the first time since the program became a varsity sport in 2017 that Virginia had a male or female earn All-America honors.
Hussein recorded an 18-2 overall record during the season, playing as the Cavaliers’ No. 1 for 11 matches. He suffered just one loss during the regular season, falling in position two against Harvard’s Saadeldin Abouaish. Hussein was the lone UVA player to go undefeated in the Potter Cup, the A division of the CSA Team Championships.
El Torkey, the Mid-Atlantic Squash Conference Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year, led the Cavaliers during the conference tournament going undefeated at the top of the ladder. He concluded the season with a 17-4 record.
Like Hussein, El Torkey suffered a single loss during the regular season, falling to the CSA individual champion and Harvard’s No. 1, Marwan Tarek.
Jinks led the women’s team throughout the season, competing in the No. 1 position for the Cavaliers. She posted a 12-11 overall record, which included competing in two Ramesy Cup matches.
Jinks helped Virginia win the Kurtz Cup, the B Division of CSA Team Championships, with wins at the top of the ladder against Middlebury and Dartmouth in the team tournament.
