Three face charges in connection with July 27 shooting incident in Waynesboro
Three Waynesboro residents have turned themselves in on charges related to a July 27 shooting incident in the 200 block of North Poplar Avenue.
Rahkell Brown, April Brown and Khadiea Campbell, all of Waynesboro, turned themselves into the Waynesboro Police Department on Tuesday.
Rakhell Brown was charged with two felony counts related to attempted malicious wounding, according to police, while April Brown and Campbell were each charged with misdemeanor counts of obstructing a law enforcement officer in the performance of duties.
April Brown and Khadiea Campbell were released on an unsecured bond. Rahkell Brown is currently being held at Middle River Regional Jail without bond.