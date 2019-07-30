Three Brothers Distillery to grow at Sussez County location

Three Brothers Distillery will create four new jobs and invest $232,500 to more than quadruple current production in Sussex County. This expansion comes on the heels of the distillery’s recent appearance on the Discovery Channel’s “Moonshiners: Whiskey Business” series.

Three Brothers Distillery uses 100 percent Virginia-grown corn, rye, and barley to produce small-batch gin and whiskey. The company has committed to purchase an additional 114,000 pounds of Virginia-grown products over the next three years in order to increase production from 500 to 4,000 proof gallons per year.

“This expansion by Three Brothers Distillery is a great example of the important role that small businesses and our diverse agricultural economy can have in bringing economic growth to all corners of the Commonwealth,” said Gov. Ralph Northam. “We thank Three Brothers Distillery for choosing to invest in Sussex County and for committing to local sourcing.”

Founded in 2017 by Navy veteran David Reavis, Three Brothers Distillery is a grain-to-glass, small-batch distillery, sourcing all corn and rye from Charles City County and all barley from Virginia, which will be malted before use by Copper Fox Distillery in Williamsburg. The distillery pays homage to America’s fine whiskey heritage through its focus on traditional recipes and its historic tasting room, located in a preserved 1830s farmhouse. In addition to new production capacity, the expansion includes improved visitor access via a new road and better signage directing travelers from Sussex County’s Route 460 corridor.

“It’s exciting to see Virginia’s craft distilleries getting the national attention they deserve,” said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Bettina Ring. “Not only are these businesses creating new jobs, investment, and vitality in rural Virginia, they are also supporting Virginia’s two largest private-sector industries, agriculture and tourism.”

“This is a great economic opportunity to help grow agritourism for both Sussex County and Three Brothers Distillery,” said David Reavis, owner of Three Brothers Distillery. “These funds will help to greatly improve access to the distillery allowing us to continue our expansion of the distillery, hire new employees, release new products, and host larger events. We are excited to continue our journey and hope that the growth of our distillery will assist other business owners in the county to grow alongside us.”

The Commonwealth is partnering with Sussex County and Three Brothers Distillery on this project through the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund (AFID), which is administered by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS). Northam approved a $12,500 grant from the AFID Fund, which Sussex County will match with a combination of local funds and a grant from the Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission to support the project.

“I am thankful to Three Brothers Distillery for their commitment to growing agribusiness and tourism in rural Virginia,” said Sen. Louise Lucas. “Three Brothers Distillery is a valuable asset for Sussex County’s economy and an exciting attraction for both our residents and visitors. Congratulations on this impressive expansion, I look forward to the distillery’s continued success in the future.”

“Small businesses are essential in boosting Virginia’s economy,” said Del. Roslyn Tyler. “I am pleased to work along with Governor Northam in creating jobs in rural areas. I certainly support the $232,500 investment to expand and create jobs for Three Brothers Distillery in Sussex County. Thank you Three Brothers Distillery for investing in Sussex County.”

“We are so pleased that Three Brothers Distillery has received this AFID grant which will allow them to expand their production,” said Chairman of the Sussex County Board of Supervisors Susan Seward. “Agriculture is critical to Virginia’s and Sussex County’s economic success. It has been exciting to watch Three Brothers Distillery grow their market, and this grant will help to continue to grow their business and bring jobs and visitors to Sussex.”

“It’s great to see a locally-grown, small business like Three Brothers Distillery find success in the Tobacco Region,” said Delegate Terry Kilgore, Chairman of the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission. “Supporting small businesses when they wish to expand and create jobs has long been a focus of the Tobacco Commission and I am pleased to see that our investment in Three Brothers Distillery is paying off. I wish them the best of luck on their project and hope the Commission can partner with them again on future expansions.”

