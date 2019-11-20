Three arrests in Oct. 20 Harrisonburg shooting

The Harrisonburg Police Department has arrested three individuals in connection to a shooting on the evening of Oct. 20 which injured a 19-year-old male.

The victim remains hospitalized from his injuries.

Jesus Martinez Ramos, 20, of Harrisonburg was arrested on November 18 and charged with aggravated malicious wounding, display a firearm in commission of a felony and robbery.

Jasaem Masoud, 19, of Harrisonburg was arrested on November 19 and charged with misdemeanor obstruction of justice, felony destruction of evidence, felony possession with intent to distribute and misdemeanor accessory after the fact.

Rami Saleh Shoresh, 19, of Harrisonburg was arrested on November 19 and charged with misdemeanor obstruction of justice, felony destruction of evidence and misdemeanor accessory after the fact.

The Harrisonburg Police Department requests that anyone with additional information regarding this incident contact the Major Crimes Unit by calling (540) 437-2650.

