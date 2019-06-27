Three arrested in attempted armed robbery in Augusta County

Three men were arrested and charged in an attempted armed robbery in Augusta County reported on Wednesday afternoon.

Dale Raymond Gangaware III, 51, of Staunton, and Joseph Allen Henderson, 39, and Archie Deshawn Hardy, 23, both of Augusta County, stand accused in connection with the incident, which unfolded as sheriff’s deputies responded to an unknown situation involving a weapon at a residence in the 200 block of New Hope and Crimora Road.

The initial 911 call resulted in the response of numerous deputies, and once on scene, several individuals, who were attempting to drive away from the scene, were detained in the driveway of the residence.

Investigation revealed that a 26-year-old male who was residing at the location in a camper was reporting that he was the victim of an attempted armed robbery. The victim reported that several suspects were banging on the door to his camper, demanding money, and that a firearm was displayed.

During the course of the incident, a baseball bat was utilized by one of the suspects to break a window out on the camper. The male victim was not injured during the incident.

Deputies subsequently arrested the individuals, who were detained, when law enforcement first arrived. A weapon was not recovered.

Like this: Like Loading...







The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google