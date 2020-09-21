Thomas Jefferson Area Volunteer Organizations Active in Disaster seeks new members

Published Monday, Sep. 21, 2020, 10:50 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The Regional Charlottesville-UVA-Albemarle Office of Emergency Management in partnership with the Albemarle County Office of Emergency Management is hosting an information sharing and recruitment meeting for the Thomas Jefferson Regional Chapter of the Virginia Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster on Wednesday at 11 a.m.

The Thomas Jefferson Region includes Albemarle County, Charlottesville, Fluvanna County, Greene County, Louisa County and Nelson County.

This workshop will be hosted virtual via Zoom. Join the discussion to learn about the Virginia VOAD organization, chapter service area, by-laws, protocols and membership opportunities.

VOAD is a group of voluntary and non-governmental agencies that collaborate during responses to disaster, and is designed to bring together voluntary religious and civic organizations which functioning timers of natural or man-made emergencies to foster more effective response for people affected by disaster.

To register for the September workshop contact Maribel Street – Mstreet@albemarle.org.

Related

Comments