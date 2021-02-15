This week’s update on local hospital census: Good news across the board

COVID-19 hospitalizations are falling statewide and nationally. Our local hospitals are continuing to hold up well as we head to the second half of the month of February.

This data is what was reported to HealthData.gov and updated on Sunday.

Augusta Health, which serves the Augusta County, Staunton and Waynesboro areas, reported an average daily census for the Feb. 5-11 period of 166, 64.3 percent of its 258-bed capacity.

The average number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients at Augusta Health for that period was 16.4, down from last week’s average of 21.3.

Sentara RMH in Harrisonburg reported an average daily census for the Feb. 5-11 period of 148.3, 56.6 percent of its 262-bed capacity.

The average number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients at Sentara RMH for the period was 32.4, down from last week’s average of 39.

Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville reported an average daily census for the Feb. 5-11 period of 102.9, 60.9 percent of its 169-bed capacity.

The average number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients at Sentara Martha Jefferson for the period was 7.7, down from last week’s average of 11.4.

University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville reported an average daily census for the Feb. 5-11 period of 511.1, 83.2 percent of its 614-bed capacity.

The average number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients at UVA for the period was 45.9, up slightly from last week’s average of 44.1.

Carilion Stonewall Jackson Hospital in Lexington reported an average daily census for the Feb. 5-11 period of 18.3, 73.2 percent of its 25-bed capacity.

The hospital didn’t report any COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the past week, according to HealthData.gov.

