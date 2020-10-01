This Week in ACC Women’s Soccer: Week 4

No. 3 Clemson at No. 1 North Carolina | 4 p.m. | RSN
Boston College at Notre Dame | 6 p.m. | ACC Network
Miami at Wake Forest | 7 p.m. | ACCNX
No. 14 Pitt at No. 10 Virginia | 7 p.m. | RSN
No. 2 Florida State at Virginia Tech | 8 p.m. | ACC Network
Sunday, Oct. 4
Boston College at Louisville | Noon | RSN
Syracuse at Notre Dame | Noon | ACCNX
No. 2 Florida State at Wake Forest | 1 p.m. | ACCNX
Miami at No. 10 Virginia | 3 p.m. | ACC Network
No. 14 Pitt at Virginia Tech | 3 p.m. | RSN
No. 3 Clemson at No. 11 Duke | 5 p.m. | ACC Network
News and Notes
Six ACC Teams Ranked in Second United Soccer Coaches Poll
Six ACC teams are ranked in the second United Soccer Coaches Poll, which is the most of any conference, highlighted by each of the top three teams for the second consecutive week.
North Carolina headlines the poll as the nation’s top-ranked team, a spot it also held during the season last year.
Florida State checks in at No. 2 and Clemson is No. 3.
Virginia is 10th, followed by Duke and Pitt at No. 11 and 14, respectively.
The ACC had more ranked teams than any other conference in every poll (all 14) during the 2019 season.
Ten ACC Teams Earn United Soccer Coaches Academic Award
Ten ACC teams recently received the United Soccer Coaches Team Academic Award for maintaining a grade point average of 3.0 or better on a 4.0 scale for all players on the roster during the 2019-20 academic year.
Duke and Syracuse led the way for the conference, each with team GPAs of 3.71, tied for the third best among Power 5 leagues.
Boston College, Clemson, Florida State, Miami, North Carolina, Pitt, Virginia and Virginia Tech also earned the team honor.
Seven of the 10 teams recorded a team GPA of 3.5 or better.
Shutouts Headline Action in ACC Play
Nine of the 12 league matches played this season have been won in shutout fashion and another was a scoreless draw.
Clemson, Florida State and Pitt are the only three teams that have not allowed a goal in ACC play this year. The Tigers and Seminoles are two of just six teams nationally that have not surrendered a goal in any game this season.
Five Games Broadcast on Linear Television Thursday
Five of the ACC’s six league games Thursday night will be broadcast live on linear television, highlighted by a triple-header on ACC Network and an RSN doubleheader. Louisville hosts Syracuse at 4 p.m. on ACC Network and third-ranked Clemson travels to No. 1 North Carolina at 4 p.m. on RSN to kick off the day’s games.
Pitt’s West Leading the Nation in Goals
Pitt sophomore forward Amanda West has enjoyed a hot start to the season, as she leads the nation with six goals scored.
The 2019 ACC All-Freshman Team selection also paces the nation in game-winning goals with three on the year.
Her stellar play has helped Pitt lead the nation as a team as well with 17 goals.
Winningest Active Head Coaches
Four ACC head coaches are among the top 10 in NCAA Division I for most victories by an active head coach.
Longtime UNC skipper Anson Dorrance leads the way by a landslide with 874 wins, while Florida State’s Mark Krikorian is fifth on the list with 446.
Virginia’s Steve Swanson is sixth with 421, while Pitt’s Randy Waldrum is eighth with 414 career victories.
The ACC’s four coaches among the top 10 are the most of any conference.
Bring Your ‘A’ Game
Of the 70 total ACC games last season, 45 were decided by one goal or less.
There were 14 ties, including five games that ended in a scoreless draw.
This year, there have been four games decided by one goal or less including two ties.
Modified Conference Slate
Each of the ACC’s 13 teams will play eight conference matches this season with an even split of home and away matches (four each). Due to a combination of injuries and not all its members returning for the semester, NC State will not compete this fall.
The top eight teams in the final league standings will advance to the ACC Championship, which is planned to be played in its entirety at WakeMed Soccer Park. Quarterfinal matches are set for Tuesday, Nov. 10 with the semifinals on Friday, Nov. 13, and the final on Sunday, Nov. 15.
North Carolina Picked to Repeat as ACC Women’s Soccer Champion
After winning the Atlantic Coast Conference regular season and tournament championship last year, North Carolina has been voted the preseason favorite to win the ACC women’s soccer title by the league’s head coaches.
The Tar Heels, who advanced to their 29th NCAA Women’s Soccer College Cup last season and played for the National Championship, received eight first-place votes and tallied 129 points.
Florida State collected three first-place votes and 123 points to finish second in the voting, while Virginia earned 113 points and two first-place votes to occupy third. Duke and Clemson round out the top five with 98 and 86 points, respectively.
Strong Returners
Seventeen players that were named to one of the league’s 2019 all-conference teams return, headlined by Florida State’s Malia Berkely, the ACC’s Defensive Player of the Year, and North Carolina’s Maycee Bell, the conference’s Freshman of the Year.
All 11 members of the preseason All-ACC Team were all-conference selections a season ago.
ACC & the NCAA Championship
The ACC has placed a team in the Women’s College Cup in 37 of the past 38 years and in each of the past 15 years.
For the second consecutive season, North Carolina advanced to the NCAA Women’s Soccer College Cup.
The Tar Heels made their 29th appearance in the College Cup.
ACC teams have advanced to the College Cup 51 times, which is the most of any conference and the Pac-12 is the next closest conference with 27 appearances. Current membership combines for 63 appearances.
Eight different ACC institutions have represented the league at the College Cup (Boston College, Duke, Florida State, North Carolina, NC State, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest) since 1982.
Current ACC membership combines for 26 NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Championships. North Carolina owns 21 NCAA titles and Florida State owns two, while Notre Dame won three prior to joining the league in 2013.
The ACC tournament champion has gone on to win the NCAA Women’s College Cup 16 times, most recently Florida State in 2018.
