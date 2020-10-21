This Week in ACC Volleyball: Upcoming schedule, news and notes

Published Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, 1:05 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Schedule

Thursday, Oct. 22

Clemson at Georgia Tech 5 p.m. | ACCN

Friday, Oct. 23

NC State at Virginia | 4 p.m. | ACCN

Clemson at Georgia Tech | 5 p.m. | RSN & ACCNX

Louisville at Pitt | 7 p.m. | ACCNX

Notre Dame at Boston College | 8 p.m. | RSN & ACCNX

Saturday, Oct. 24

Virginia Tech at Duke | 5:30 p.m. | ACCNX

Notre Dame at Boston College | 6 p.m. | ACCNX

NC State at Virginia | 6:30 p.m. | ACCNX

Sunday, Oct. 25

Louisville at Pitt 3:30 p.m. | ACCN

Virginia Tech at Duke | 5:30 p.m. | ACCN

News and Notes

ACC Leads All Leagues With Seven Teams in Oct. 14 AVCA Fall Poll

Seven ACC teams are ranked in the Oct. 14 AVCA Fall Top 15 Coaches Poll, the most of any conference. Notre Dame leads the league at No. 5, followed by Louisville at No. 6, Georgia Tech at No. 9, Pitt at No. 10, Miami at No. 11, Duke at No. 12 and Syracuse at No. 14.

Georgia Tech Leads ACC Standings

Georgia Tech leads the standings after sweeping Wake Forest, sitting at 5-1 both in the league and overall. Duke, Louisville and Notre Dame are close behind at 4-1 in ACC play, followed by Virginia Tech at 3-1.

Leading the Nation as Teams

Louisville ranks third nationally in blocks per set (3.25), fourth in kills per set (14.50) and fifth in opponent hitting percentage (.131). Georgia Tech sits in third among NCAA Division I teams with a .329 hitting percentage, and Pitt is fourth in the nation in assists per set with 13.67.

Best Hitting Percentage, Most Blocks & Kills in a Single Match

Louisville’s .474 hitting percentage against Boston College on Oct. 2 is the best of any Division I team this season in a three-set match. The Cardinals (Oct. 3 at Boston College) and Pitt (Oct. 18 at Notre Dame) both recorded 19.0 team blocks in a match, the most by any team in a four-set match. Georgia Tech racked up 55 kills in an Oct. 7 win against Florida State, the most kills in a three-set match by any Division I team this season.

Leading the Nation as Individuals

Florida State’s Emma Clothier leads the nation with a .507 hitting percentage this season. Louisville’s Anna Stevenson (third, .477), Notre Dame’s Lindsey Miller (fourth, .476) and Miami’s Janice Leao (fifth, .473) also rank in the top five nationally in hitting percentage. Miami’s Savannah Vach (fourth, 11.45) and Notre Dame’s Zoe Nunez (fifth, 11.37) are among the top five in the nation in assists per set. Louisville’s Amaya Tillman ranks second in NCAA Division I with 2.13 blocks per set.

Most Kills & Best Hitting Percentage in a Single Match

Miami’s Elizaveta Lukianova recorded 30 kills at Clemson on Oct. 8, the most in any Division I match played this season. Pitt’s Chinaza Ndee recorded a .739 hitting percentage on Oct. 10 against Boston College, the best single-match hitting percentage by any player this season with at least 20 attempts.

Related

Comments