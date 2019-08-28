This Week in ACC Soccer: Week 1 schedule, more

Published Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, 7:34 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

ACC NetworkACC men’s soccer programs officially open their season this week. Boston College will be the first to take the pitch, kicking off their season at 2:30 p.m. Thursday with a home match against Quinnipiac.

Ten ACC teams start their seasons Friday, while Notre Dame begins its season Saturday night at Saint Louis.

Wake Forest plays host to Creighton at 7 p.m. Sunday in the first men’s soccer game to be televised on the ACC Network.

Upcoming Schedule

Thursday, Aug. 29
Quinnipiac at Boston College | 2:30 p.m. | ACCNX

Friday, Aug. 30
Syracuse at Georgetown | 4 p.m.
UCF at Wake Forest | 6 p.m.
South Carolina at Clemson | 7 p.m. | ACCNX
Loyola (Md.) at NC State | 7 p.m. | ACCNX
Creighton at North Carolina | 7:30 p.m. | ACCNX
Cleveland State at Louisville | 7:30 p.m. | ACCNX
Furman at Duke | 7:30 p.m. | ACCNX
Pitt at Indiana | 8 p.m. | BTN+
Pacific at Virginia | 8 p.m. | ACCNX
Virginia Tech at Loyola Marymount | 10 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 31
Notre Dame at Saint Louis | 8 p.m. | ESPN+

Sunday, Sept. 1
Cal State Bakersfield at Duke | 2:30 p.m. | ACCNX
Boston College at Boston University | 4 p.m. | PLN
Pitt vs. Northwestern | 5 p.m. | BTN+
(Bloomington, Ind.)
Creighton at Wake Forest | 7 p.m. | ACCN
St. John’s at NC State | 7 p.m. | ACCNX
UCF at North Carolina | 7:30 p.m. | ACCNX
Virginia Tech at UC Santa Barbara | 10 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 2
Detroit Mercy at Clemson | 5 p.m. | ACCNX
Virginia vs. Maryland
(Audi Field, Washington, D.C.) | 6 p.m.
Binghamton at Syracuse | 7 p.m. | ACCNX

Tuesday, Sept. 3
Kentucky at Louisville 7:30 p.m. | ACCNX

All times Eastern



uva basketball team of destiny

Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable run

Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.

The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Subscribe

Augusta Free Press content is available for free, as it has been since 2002, save for a disastrous one-month experiment at putting some content behind a pay wall back in 2009. (We won’t ever try that again. Almost killed us!) That said, it’s free to read, but it still costs us money to produce. The site is updated several times a day, every day, 365 days a year, 366 days on the leap year. (Stuff still happens on Christmas Day, is what we’re saying there.) AFP does well in drawing advertisers, but who couldn’t use an additional source of revenue? From time to time, readers ask us how they can support us, and we usually say, keep reading. Now we’re saying, you can drop us a few bucks, if you’re so inclined.

 


augusta free press
 

Comments

%d bloggers like this: