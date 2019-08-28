This Week in ACC Soccer: Week 1 schedule, more

ACC men’s soccer programs officially open their season this week. Boston College will be the first to take the pitch, kicking off their season at 2:30 p.m. Thursday with a home match against Quinnipiac.

Ten ACC teams start their seasons Friday, while Notre Dame begins its season Saturday night at Saint Louis.

Wake Forest plays host to Creighton at 7 p.m. Sunday in the first men’s soccer game to be televised on the ACC Network.

Upcoming Schedule

Thursday, Aug. 29

Quinnipiac at Boston College | 2:30 p.m. | ACCNX

Friday, Aug. 30

Syracuse at Georgetown | 4 p.m.

UCF at Wake Forest | 6 p.m.

South Carolina at Clemson | 7 p.m. | ACCNX

Loyola (Md.) at NC State | 7 p.m. | ACCNX

Creighton at North Carolina | 7:30 p.m. | ACCNX

Cleveland State at Louisville | 7:30 p.m. | ACCNX

Furman at Duke | 7:30 p.m. | ACCNX

Pitt at Indiana | 8 p.m. | BTN+

Pacific at Virginia | 8 p.m. | ACCNX

Virginia Tech at Loyola Marymount | 10 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 31

Notre Dame at Saint Louis | 8 p.m. | ESPN+

Sunday, Sept. 1

Cal State Bakersfield at Duke | 2:30 p.m. | ACCNX

Boston College at Boston University | 4 p.m. | PLN

Pitt vs. Northwestern | 5 p.m. | BTN+

(Bloomington, Ind.)

Creighton at Wake Forest | 7 p.m. | ACCN

St. John’s at NC State | 7 p.m. | ACCNX

UCF at North Carolina | 7:30 p.m. | ACCNX

Virginia Tech at UC Santa Barbara | 10 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 2

Detroit Mercy at Clemson | 5 p.m. | ACCNX

Virginia vs. Maryland

(Audi Field, Washington, D.C.) | 6 p.m.

Binghamton at Syracuse | 7 p.m. | ACCNX

Tuesday, Sept. 3

Kentucky at Louisville 7:30 p.m. | ACCNX

All times Eastern

