This Week in ACC Soccer: Week 1 schedule, more
ACC men’s soccer programs officially open their season this week. Boston College will be the first to take the pitch, kicking off their season at 2:30 p.m. Thursday with a home match against Quinnipiac.
Ten ACC teams start their seasons Friday, while Notre Dame begins its season Saturday night at Saint Louis.
Wake Forest plays host to Creighton at 7 p.m. Sunday in the first men’s soccer game to be televised on the ACC Network.
Upcoming Schedule
Thursday, Aug. 29
Quinnipiac at Boston College | 2:30 p.m. | ACCNX
Friday, Aug. 30
Syracuse at Georgetown | 4 p.m.
UCF at Wake Forest | 6 p.m.
South Carolina at Clemson | 7 p.m. | ACCNX
Loyola (Md.) at NC State | 7 p.m. | ACCNX
Creighton at North Carolina | 7:30 p.m. | ACCNX
Cleveland State at Louisville | 7:30 p.m. | ACCNX
Furman at Duke | 7:30 p.m. | ACCNX
Pitt at Indiana | 8 p.m. | BTN+
Pacific at Virginia | 8 p.m. | ACCNX
Virginia Tech at Loyola Marymount | 10 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 31
Notre Dame at Saint Louis | 8 p.m. | ESPN+
Sunday, Sept. 1
Cal State Bakersfield at Duke | 2:30 p.m. | ACCNX
Boston College at Boston University | 4 p.m. | PLN
Pitt vs. Northwestern | 5 p.m. | BTN+
(Bloomington, Ind.)
Creighton at Wake Forest | 7 p.m. | ACCN
St. John’s at NC State | 7 p.m. | ACCNX
UCF at North Carolina | 7:30 p.m. | ACCNX
Virginia Tech at UC Santa Barbara | 10 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 2
Detroit Mercy at Clemson | 5 p.m. | ACCNX
Virginia vs. Maryland
(Audi Field, Washington, D.C.) | 6 p.m.
Binghamton at Syracuse | 7 p.m. | ACCNX
Tuesday, Sept. 3
Kentucky at Louisville 7:30 p.m. | ACCNX
All times Eastern
