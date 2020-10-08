This Week in ACC Men’s Soccer: Upcoming schedule, news, notes
Upcoming Schedule
Friday, Oct. 9
- No. 3 Clemson at North Carolina | 6 p.m. | ESPNU
- Louisville at No. 5 Virginia | 7 p.m. | ACCNX
- Duke at NC State | 8 p.m. | ACCN
Saturday, Oct. 10
- Virginia Tech at No. 2 Pitt | 7 p.m. | ACCNX
- UAB at No. 1 Wake Forest | 7:30 p.m. | ACCN
Sunday, Oct. 11
- Syracuse at Notre Dame | 1 p.m. | ACCNX
Tuesday, Oct. 13
- Wake Forest at Clemson | 7 p.m. | ACCN
Wednesday, Oct. 14
- Virginia at Virginia Tech | 8 p.m. | ACCN
News and Notes
ACC teams hold four of the five spots in the United Soccer Coaches national rankings this week: Wake Forest (1), Pitt (2), Clemson (3) and Virginia (5).
Wake Forest forward Kyle Holcomb and Clemson forward Mohamed Seye have been tabbed as the ACC Men’s Soccer Co-Offensive Players of the Week, while UNC goalkeeper Alec Smir earned ACC Defensive Player of the Week laurels.
Smir also earned National Player of the Week honors from the United Soccer Coaches.
Seven ACC teams received the United Soccer Coaches Team Academic Award for maintaining a GPA of 3.0 or better on a 4.0 scale for all players on the roster during the 2019-20 academic year: Clemson, Duke, Louisville, NC State, Syracuse, Virginia and Virginia Tech.