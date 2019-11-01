This Week in ACC Men’s Soccer: Final week of regular-season play

The ACC men’s soccer regular season comes to an exciting conclusion Friday night with six league matches.

Clemson and Virginia each are in position to win division titles. Clemson leads Wake Forest by one point in the Atlantic Division and can clinch at NC State. Virginia holds a three-point edge over Pitt in the Coastal Division and has the opportunity to clinch at home against North Carolina. The two division champions earn the top two seeds in the upcoming ACC Championship.

In a matchup of ranked foes, No. 7 Wake Forest visits No. 25 Louisville at 6 p.m. Friday in a match that will air on ACC Network. In addition, No. 22 Virginia Tech travels to Duke, Syracuse visits Boston College and Pitt ventures to Notre Dame.

Upcoming Schedule

Friday, Nov. 1

No. 7/14 Wake Forest at No. 25/25 Louisville | 6 p.m. | ACCN

No. 22/- Virginia Tech at Duke | 7 p.m. | ACCNX

North Carolina at No. 4/3 Virginia | 7 p.m. | ACCNX

Syracuse at Boston College | 7 p.m. | ACCNX

No. RV/20 Pitt at Notre Dame | 7 p.m. | ACCNX

No. 2/6 Clemson at No. RV/19 NC State | 7 p.m. | ACCNX

**End of regular season**

ACC CHAMPIONSHIP

Tuesday, Nov. 5/Wednesday, Nov. 6

No. 12 seed at No. 5 seed | ACCN

No. 11 seed at No. 6 seed | ACCN

No. 10 seed at No. 7 seed | ACCN

No. 9 seed at No. 8 seed | ACCN

**game times are 2 and 4 p.m. both days, to be announced Friday night (Nov. 1)

All times Eastern

Rankings: United Soccer Coaches/Soccer America

