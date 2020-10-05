This Week in ACC Football: Schedule, TV, betting lines, news and notes for Week 5

Friday, Oct. 9

Louisville at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m., ESPN

Series: Georgia Tech leads series, 1-0

Last meeting: Georgia Tech, 66-31 (2018)

ESPN: Jason Benetti (play-by-play), Andre Ware (analyst), Roddy Jones (sideline)

Line: Louisville -6.5

Saturday, Oct. 10

No. 19 Virginia Tech at No. 8 North Carolina, noon, ABC

Series: Virginia Tech leads series, 24-12-6

Last meeting: Virginia Tech, 43-41, 6 OT, (2019)

ABC: Bob Wischusen (play-by-play), Dan Orlovsky (analyst), Marty Smith (sideline)

Line: North Carolina -5.5

NC State at Virginia, noon, ACCN

Series: NC State leads series, 35-22-1

Last meeting: NC State, 35-21 (2018)

ACCN: Wes Durham (play-by-play), Tim Hasselbeck (analyst), Katie George (sideline)

Line: Virginia -9.5

Duke at Syracuse, 12:30 p.m., RSN

Series: Duke leads series, 3-1

Last meeting: Syracuse, 49-6 (2019)

RSN: Tom Werme (play-by-play), James Bates (analyst), Abby Labar (sideline)

Line: Syracuse -9.5

Pitt at Boston College, 4 p.m., ACCN

Series: Pitt leads, 17-14

Last meeting: Boston College, 26-19 (2019)

ACCN: Chris Cotter (play-by-play), Mark Herzlich (analyst), Kelsey Riggs (sideline)

Line: Pitt -3.5

No. 7 Miami at No. 1 Clemson, 7:30 p.m., ABC

Series: Miami leads series, 6-5

Last meeting: Clemson, 38-3 (2017)

ABC: Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), Allison Williams (sideline)

Line: Clemson -14.5

Florida State at No. 5 Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m., NBC

Series: Florida State leads series, 6-3

Last meeting: Notre Dame, 42-13 (2018)

NBC: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Tony Dungy (analyst), Kathryn Tappen (sideline)

Line: Notre Dame -21.5

News and Notes

#1 Clemson and #7 Miami meet Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. on ABC. This is the fourth time this season the ACC has been featured on the Saturday night ABC national game of the week. Clemson is looking to win its 33rd consecutive regular-season game, while Miami is seeking its first 4-0 start since winning 10 straight to open the 2017 season. Miami has won its two previous games in Clemson.

This week’s matchup between Clemson and 7 Miami is the 17th all-time matchup of two ACC teams ranked in the AP Top 10. These two teams were also involved in the last ACC meeting of top 10 teams in the 2017 ACC Championship Game when No. 1 Clemson defeated No. 7 Miami, 38-3.

Two of the four games nationally between ranked teams feature the ACC. In addition to Clemson-7 Miami, #8 North Carolina plays host to #19 Virginia Tech at noon on ABC. Last year’s game between the two teams in Blacksburg went six overtimes, an ACC record. Virginia Tech is 13-3 against UNC in ACC play. Virginia Tech running back Khalil Herbert leads the nation in rushing and is this week’s ACC Running Back and Specialist of the Week.

Long-time ACC opponents NC State and Virginia meet for the 59th time on the gridiron, but for the first time in Charlottesville since 2011 Saturday at noon on ACC Network. NC State has won three of the last four meetings versus the Cavaliers, including a 35-21 decision in the most recent game between the teams at Raleigh in 2018. ACC QB of the Week Devin Leary of NC State is completing 66.7 percent of his passes and has a pass efficiency mark of 164.3.

Florida State will be making its second road trip to face a top 10 opponent when the Seminoles travel to No. 5 Notre Dame Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. on NBC. The Seminoles secured their first win under head coach Mike Norvell last week over Jacksonville State. Notre Dame is looking to extend its 20-game home win streak.

Duke makes its third trip to Syracuse and its first since 2014 Saturday at 12:30 p.m. on RSN. Syracuse seeks its second consecutive series victory versus the Blue Devils after winning by a 49-6 score in Durham last season.

Pitt and Boston College meet for the 32nd time Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m. on ACC Network. It’s only the third meeting as ACC members.

Louisville faces Georgia Tech at 7 p.m. on ESPN in a matchup of two teams coming off an open week. This is just the second meeting between the two teams.

