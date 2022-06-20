This week at the Wayne Theatre: Film, student play

Crystal Graham
Last updated:

Wayne TheatreJoin the Wayne Theatre Monday, June 20, for the film, “The Lady Vanishes (1938)” with showtimes at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. featuring an introduction and commentary by Jimmy O.

Also this week, on Friday and Saturday, the Wayne Theatre’s Studio Wayne presents The Post Office with showtimes at 6 p.m. on Friday and 3 p.m. on Saturday. The student performance is a story about a teenager with a mysterious illness who longs to see the world. When she learns a new post office is being built near her, she dreams of a life spend delivering mail and traveling beyond her small village.

Also, coming soon, the Wayne Theatre will hold auditions for “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown,” on Monday, June 27, at 7 p.m.

Plus, tickets are selling fast for the July 16 concert “Ricky Nelson Remembered” starring Matthew and Gunnar Nelson and “Twitty & Lynn: A Salute to Conway & Loretta” on August 13.

To view a full calendar of events, visit waynetheatre.org


Crystal Abbe Graham is the digital editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of Viewpoints, a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on Virginia Tonight earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

