This week at the Wayne Theatre: Film, student play

Join the Wayne Theatre Monday, June 20, for the film, “The Lady Vanishes (1938)” with showtimes at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. featuring an introduction and commentary by Jimmy O.

Also this week, on Friday and Saturday, the Wayne Theatre’s Studio Wayne presents The Post Office with showtimes at 6 p.m. on Friday and 3 p.m. on Saturday. The student performance is a story about a teenager with a mysterious illness who longs to see the world. When she learns a new post office is being built near her, she dreams of a life spend delivering mail and traveling beyond her small village.

Also, coming soon, the Wayne Theatre will hold auditions for “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown,” on Monday, June 27, at 7 p.m.

Plus, tickets are selling fast for the July 16 concert “Ricky Nelson Remembered” starring Matthew and Gunnar Nelson and “Twitty & Lynn: A Salute to Conway & Loretta” on August 13.

To view a full calendar of events, visit waynetheatre.org

Like this: Like Loading...